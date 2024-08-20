When will Interview with the Vampire Season 2 come to Netflix? Where to stream it right now

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix, but Season 2 of the best vampire show on TV is doing its best impression of a vamp’s reflection: it’s not there!

Several AMC+ shows were added to Netflix on August 19, 2024, including Mayfair Witches, A Discovery of Witches, and The Walking Dead spin-offs. Most tempting was the arrival of the sexy, highly-rated adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel, previously only available on AMC’s platform.

New, old, and undead fans will have their viewing plans interrupted by the absence of Interview with the Vampire Season 2, however.

Luckily, the latest episodes are available elsewhere. And you might want to jump ship since Netflix may not get them any time soon (or ever).

Why Interview with the Vampire Season 2 isn’t on Netflix

There‘s no announced streaming date for Interview with the Vampire Season 2 on Netflix. This is probably to entice viewers to watch it on AMC+ instead.

You might wonder why a streaming service would license its best TV shows to a competing platform. Well, it’s cash flow for the smaller fish, and an opportunity to put its content in front of the biggest audience in the world: Netflix’s.

It can also be smart to keep the latest episodes exclusive to your own so viewers get adequately hooked on the taste of blood and come hunting for it on your platform.

How to watch Season 2

All episodes of Interview with the Vampire Season 2 are streaming on AMC+. You’ll need a subscription or trial to watch.

Season 2 concluded in June 2024 with the finale ‘And That’s the End of It. There’s Nothing Else.’ The beloved episode went out on a high note, but this is not the end of the road: Season 3 was confirmed shortly after.

You can watch it by subscribing on www.amcplus.com or the AMC+ app.

Subscription options:

Ad-free plans The monthly cost of AMC+ is $8.99. The annual plan is $83.88, which averages to $6.99 monthly.

Ads plan A monthly AMC+ plan with ads is $4.99. (There is not currently an annual with ads option.)



Add-on channel subscriptions through Apple, Amazon, or Roku are ad-free at $8.99. The ad-supported option is not currently available there.

Why you should watch the second season

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 was praised to high heavens by critics and fans of the book alike.

The Tom Cruise film earned its fair share of devotees, but the series’ word of mouth has been incredible. It didn’t become a water cooler show or break any records, but the Interview with the Vampire cast has quietly seduced almost everyone who pressed play.

It also aimed to be truer to Rice’s book than the movie, making it irresistible to older fans as well as people exploring the universe for the first time. Many viewers will tell you the second season was slightly better than the first.

Season 2 has 98% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and an 85% audience score at the time of writing (Season 1 has 98% and 71%, respectively). That’s pretty convincing if you care about that sort of thing.

Happy hunting! Although to be honest, it might not be that happy.