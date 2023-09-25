What is the max level in Monster Hunter Now?

Are you wondering what the max level is in Monster Hunter Now? Well, our handy hub has all the details so you can begin grinding out those HR points.

Monster Hunter Now enables players to raise their HR through successful hunts and clearing various quests. While your HR may not determine how good you are at the game, it can net you some neat rewards and even enable you to take part in special events, like the Diablos Invasion event.

This is obviously of interest to any player who is looking to take part in everything Monster Hunter Now has to offer. So, whether you’re currently delving into Niantic’s latest mobile game or planning to hit the level cap, our Monster Hunter Now max level guide has everything you need to know.

Monster Hunter Now max level

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now max level will likely take a long time to reach.

At the time of writing, there has been no news on the max level in Monster Hunter Now. However, it would be safe to assume that the max level would be 999, particularly since the series has historically enabled players to hit this figure.

Achieving this will obviously take a long time and many hours of play, especially since even high star rating Monsters reward very few HR points. It’s also important to note, that Niantic gives Hunters rewards for reaching certain level milestones.

While these prizes aren’t exactly massive in scale, the added Zenny, Paintballs, and materials can be very useful. Even if you do eventually hit max level in Monster Hunter Now, you’ll still be able to continue slaying your way through the game’s ever-expanding Monster roster.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the max level in Monster Hunter Now. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

