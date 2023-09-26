Monster Hunter Now armor list: Every armor set so far

Having the best armor in Monster Hunter Now equipped will help you survive even the toughest encounters, so here’s a rundown of all the armor sets available in the game.

Monster Hunter Now is the latest mobile title from Niantic, the team behind Pokemon Go, where players can take on monsters in the real world. If you want to survive battles with the deadiest foes though, you’ll need to make sure you’ve got some solid armor equipped and there are plenty to choose from in the game.

If you’re preparing for challenging events like the Diablos Invasion it’s essential to have a good set of armor. There are a lot of armor sets available in Monster Hunter Now and we’ve got a rundown of them all for you right here.

How many armor sets are there in Monster Hunter Now?

Niantic/Capcom There are plenty of armor sets to equip in Monster Hunter Now.

There are currently 15 armor sets available in Monster Hunter Now for players to unlock and equip. Every armor set in the game has been listed below:

Leather set

Jagras set

Kulu set

Pukei set

Barroth set

Girros set

Kadachi set

Paolumu set

Jyuratodus set

Anjanath set

Rathian set

Legiana set

Diablos set

Rathalos set

Black Diablos set

Best armor sets

With so many armor sets to choose from in the game, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to decide which one to use especially if you want the very best ones equipped. We’ve got a rundown of the best armor sets available below:

Diablos set

The biggest benefit to using the Diablos armor set is the Partbreaker skill that comes with it which will increase your damage against specific parts of a monster, therefore decreasing their durability. It’s a great skill to have if you’re looking to farm specific monster parts which is why we rank this set highly.

Rathalos set

The Rathalos armor set is extremely effective thanks to the Attack Boost and Weakness Exploit skills you can unlock for it. An additional boost to your damage coupled with the ability to hone directly in on a monster’s weakness will have you taking down even the toughest foes in no time.

Kulu set

Finally, the Kulu set comes with the Lock On skill and Critical Eye, the latter of which boosts your Affinity, and in turn, affects your critical hit chances so it’s a great choice if you want to hit enemies as hard as you possibly can.

Will Monster Hunter Now get more armor?

Niantic/Capcom

Yes, Monster Hunter Now will get more armor in the future.

A recent leak for the 61.1 update suggests that new armor will be coming to Monster Hunter Now as a number of new Monsters are due to be added to the game. Once players defeat these new foes they’ll be able to loot them for parts and then subsequently craft their unique armor sets.

Once official news of new armor sets is confirmed, we’ll be sure to update this page.

