Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards: Dates & prizes

The next leaderboard challenge is filled with Peg-E tokens for the new minigame. Players won’t want to miss out on the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards, or the chance to win big prizes.

There are 30 milestone levels, offering standard prizes like cash and sticker packs alongside the minigame currency.

With the opportunity to win big playing the Peg-E token challenge, I know I’ll be jumping in to grind as much currency as I can. Below is the breakdown of today’s Leaderboard challenge.

All Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards

In this breakout, we have every possible Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off milestone reward players can earn, and the points needed to hit each prize.

The best way to complete these rewards is to have plenty of dice rolls stocked up. Check out our free dice rolls article to claim links for your stockpile. Players can also consider purchasing in-game packs if rolls are in short supply.

Milestone Level Points Reward 1 50 Points x35 Dice Rolls 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 80 Points x5 Tokens 4 120 Points High Roller Boost – 5 Min 5 140 Points x7 Tokens 6 150 Points Cash 7 130 Points x12 Tokens 8 160 Points Gold Sticker Pack 9 180 Points x150 Dice Rolls 10 200 Points x15 Tokens 11 250 Points Red Sticker Pack 12 225 Points x175 Dice Rolls 13 275 Points x20 Tokens 14 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 15 400 Points x275 Dice Rolls 16 375 Points Cash 17 425 Points x30 Tokens 18 500 Points Cash 19 600 Points x400 Dice Rolls 20 650 Points Rent Frenzy Boost – 25 Min 21 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 700 Points x50 Tokens 23 800 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points x675 Dice Rolls 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,300 Points x100 Tokens 27 1,500 Points Cash 28 1,600 Points Cash Grab Boost – 15 Min 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points x1,300 Dice Rolls

Starting May 29, 2024, and going through May 30, Monopoly GO fans can participate in the newest Leaderboard challenge for a total of 3,110 dice rolls and 239 Peg-E Tokens.

How to participate in Monopoly GO leaderboard challenges

Leaderboard challenges like Showroom Show Off are played by landing on Railroad tiles for points. Below are the point breakouts for each minigame Railroad tiles trigger:

Shutdown

A shutdown offers the least amount of points. If a player is blocked, they get +2 x the dice roll modifier. If they succeed, it is +4 x the dice roll modifier.

Heist

A Heist is the better minigame to get, though the chances of either are random. Players get +4 x the dice roll modifier for Small Heists, +6 x the dice roll modifier for Large Hesits, and +8 x the dice roll modifier for Bankrupt! Heists.

While it may seem worth it to keep the dice roll modifier as high as possible, this limits the chances of landing on Railroad tiles before you run out of rolls. Because of this, keeping the modifier at 5-10 will offer large rewards while also ensuring players can go around the board a few times before they get stuck waiting for regen.

Using the above information, all players have to do to earn Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards is get rolling.