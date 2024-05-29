GamingGuides

Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards: Dates & prizes

Laura Gray
Mr Monopoly

The next leaderboard challenge is filled with Peg-E tokens for the new minigame. Players won’t want to miss out on the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards, or the chance to win big prizes.

There are 30 milestone levels, offering standard prizes like cash and sticker packs alongside the minigame currency.

With the opportunity to win big playing the Peg-E token challenge, I know I’ll be jumping in to grind as much currency as I can. Below is the breakdown of today’s Leaderboard challenge.

All Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards

Monopoly GO sticker swap image

In this breakout, we have every possible Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off milestone reward players can earn, and the points needed to hit each prize.

The best way to complete these rewards is to have plenty of dice rolls stocked up. Check out our free dice rolls article to claim links for your stockpile. Players can also consider purchasing in-game packs if rolls are in short supply.

Milestone LevelPointsReward
150 Pointsx35 Dice Rolls
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
380 Pointsx5 Tokens
4120 PointsHigh Roller Boost – 5 Min
5140 Pointsx7 Tokens
6150 PointsCash
7130 Pointsx12 Tokens
8160 PointsGold Sticker Pack
9180 Pointsx150 Dice Rolls
10200 Pointsx15 Tokens
11250 PointsRed Sticker Pack
12225 Pointsx175 Dice Rolls
13275 Pointsx20 Tokens
14300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
15400 Pointsx275 Dice Rolls
16375 PointsCash
17425 Pointsx30 Tokens
18500 PointsCash
19600 Pointsx400 Dice Rolls
20650 PointsRent Frenzy Boost – 25 Min
21550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
22700 Pointsx50 Tokens
23800 PointsCash
241,000 Pointsx675 Dice Rolls
25900 PointsCash
261,300 Pointsx100 Tokens
271,500 PointsCash
281,600 PointsCash Grab Boost – 15 Min
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Pointsx1,300 Dice Rolls

Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off leaderboard challenge dates

Starting May 29, 2024, and going through May 30, Monopoly GO fans can participate in the newest Leaderboard challenge for a total of 3,110 dice rolls and 239 Peg-E Tokens.

How to participate in Monopoly GO leaderboard challenges

Leaderboard challenges like Showroom Show Off are played by landing on Railroad tiles for points. Below are the point breakouts for each minigame Railroad tiles trigger:

Shutdown

A shutdown offers the least amount of points. If a player is blocked, they get +2 x the dice roll modifier. If they succeed, it is +4 x the dice roll modifier.

Heist

A Heist is the better minigame to get, though the chances of either are random. Players get +4 x the dice roll modifier for Small Heists, +6 x the dice roll modifier for Large Hesits, and +8 x the dice roll modifier for Bankrupt! Heists.

While it may seem worth it to keep the dice roll modifier as high as possible, this limits the chances of landing on Railroad tiles before you run out of rolls. Because of this, keeping the modifier at 5-10 will offer large rewards while also ensuring players can go around the board a few times before they get stuck waiting for regen.

Using the above information, all players have to do to earn Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards is get rolling.

