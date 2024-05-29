GamingGuides

Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards: Dates, prizes & rules

Laura Gray

Making it Big Monopoly GO Rewards

With a new minigame kicking off, Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards are the perfect way to grind event tokens alongside dice rolls and sticker packs.

The newest solo event is kicking off in Monopoly GO, and it comes alongside the return of Peg-E, a minigame loaded with awesome prizes.

These prizes are broken up by the standard cash, sticker packs, and temporary boosts normally found in solo event milestone rewards.

All Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards

Earn money, build cities, and become a tycoon.

Below are the Monopoly Go Making It Big rewards players can earn over the course of 50 milestone levels. Points for this event are earned by landing on pickups, themed game pieces that populate randomly around the board.

This is exciting, as pickup events are much easier to succeed in than four-corner or utility rulesets.

Milestone LevelPointsReward
15 PointsCash
210 Pointsx15 Dice Rolls
310 Pointsx5 Tokens
410 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
560 Pointsx100 Dice Rolls
615 Pointsx8 Tokens
720 PointsCash
825 PointsCash Grab Boost – 10 Min
920 Pointsx12 Tokens
10150 Pointsx225 Dice Rolls
1125 PointsCash
1230 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1340 PointsCash
1445 Pointsx25 Tokens
15400 Pointsx500 Dice Rolls
1645 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1750 PointsCash
1855 Pointsx30 Tokens
1960 PointsCash
20800 Pointsx850
2160 Pointsx40 Tokens
2265 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2370 Pointsx70 Dice Rolls
2480 Pointsx50 Tolems
251,200 Pointsx1,100 Dice Rolls
2690 PointsHigher Roller Boost – 10 Min
27100 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
28115 Pointsx60 Tokens
29140 Pointsx140 Dice Rolls
301,000 PointsCash
31200 Pointsx65 Tokens
32250 Pointsx200 Dice Rolls
33300 PointsCash
34350 Pointsx70 Tokens
351,600 Points1,400 Dice Rolls
36500 PointsCash Boost – 5 Min
37550 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
38700 PointsCash
39800 Pointsx80 Tokens
402,500 Pointsx2,000 Dice Rolls
41900 PointsHigh Roller Boost – 15 Min
42950 PointsCash
431,000 Pointsx100 Tokens
441,100 Pointsx600 Dice Rolls
452,000 PointsCash
461,100 Pointsx130 Points
471,200 PointsCash
481,300 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
491,400 PointsCash
506,200 Pointsx6,000 Dice Rolls

The hardest part of a solo challenge is hitting the top milestone levels. To do this, players will need a good stockpile of dice rolls ready to go.

The best way to amass extra dice rolls in Monopoly GO is by collecting free dice rolls and participating in other challenges like the leaderboard events that happen throughout the week.

Monopoly GO Making It Big Solo challenge dates

The Making It Big solo challenge will occur from May 29, 2024, through June 1. Players can grab a possible total of 13,200 dice rolls and 635 Peg-E tokens.

With dice rolls at the ready, the Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards are up for players to grab.

