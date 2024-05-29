Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards: Dates, prizes & rules

With a new minigame kicking off, Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards are the perfect way to grind event tokens alongside dice rolls and sticker packs.

The newest solo event is kicking off in Monopoly GO, and it comes alongside the return of Peg-E, a minigame loaded with awesome prizes.

These prizes are broken up by the standard cash, sticker packs, and temporary boosts normally found in solo event milestone rewards.

All Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards

Below are the Monopoly Go Making It Big rewards players can earn over the course of 50 milestone levels. Points for this event are earned by landing on pickups, themed game pieces that populate randomly around the board.

This is exciting, as pickup events are much easier to succeed in than four-corner or utility rulesets.

Milestone Level Points Reward 1 5 Points Cash 2 10 Points x15 Dice Rolls 3 10 Points x5 Tokens 4 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 60 Points x100 Dice Rolls 6 15 Points x8 Tokens 7 20 Points Cash 8 25 Points Cash Grab Boost – 10 Min 9 20 Points x12 Tokens 10 150 Points x225 Dice Rolls 11 25 Points Cash 12 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 13 40 Points Cash 14 45 Points x25 Tokens 15 400 Points x500 Dice Rolls 16 45 Points Gold Sticker Pack 17 50 Points Cash 18 55 Points x30 Tokens 19 60 Points Cash 20 800 Points x850 21 60 Points x40 Tokens 22 65 Points Pink Sticker Pack 23 70 Points x70 Dice Rolls 24 80 Points x50 Tolems 25 1,200 Points x1,100 Dice Rolls 26 90 Points Higher Roller Boost – 10 Min 27 100 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 115 Points x60 Tokens 29 140 Points x140 Dice Rolls 30 1,000 Points Cash 31 200 Points x65 Tokens 32 250 Points x200 Dice Rolls 33 300 Points Cash 34 350 Points x70 Tokens 35 1,600 Points 1,400 Dice Rolls 36 500 Points Cash Boost – 5 Min 37 550 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 38 700 Points Cash 39 800 Points x80 Tokens 40 2,500 Points x2,000 Dice Rolls 41 900 Points High Roller Boost – 15 Min 42 950 Points Cash 43 1,000 Points x100 Tokens 44 1,100 Points x600 Dice Rolls 45 2,000 Points Cash 46 1,100 Points x130 Points 47 1,200 Points Cash 48 1,300 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 49 1,400 Points Cash 50 6,200 Points x6,000 Dice Rolls

The hardest part of a solo challenge is hitting the top milestone levels. To do this, players will need a good stockpile of dice rolls ready to go.

The best way to amass extra dice rolls in Monopoly GO is by collecting free dice rolls and participating in other challenges like the leaderboard events that happen throughout the week.

The Making It Big solo challenge will occur from May 29, 2024, through June 1. Players can grab a possible total of 13,200 dice rolls and 635 Peg-E tokens.

With dice rolls at the ready, the Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards are up for players to grab.