Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards: Dates, prizes & rules
With a new minigame kicking off, Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards are the perfect way to grind event tokens alongside dice rolls and sticker packs.
The newest solo event is kicking off in Monopoly GO, and it comes alongside the return of Peg-E, a minigame loaded with awesome prizes.
These prizes are broken up by the standard cash, sticker packs, and temporary boosts normally found in solo event milestone rewards.
All Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards
Below are the Monopoly Go Making It Big rewards players can earn over the course of 50 milestone levels. Points for this event are earned by landing on pickups, themed game pieces that populate randomly around the board.
This is exciting, as pickup events are much easier to succeed in than four-corner or utility rulesets.
|Milestone Level
|Points
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|Cash
|2
|10 Points
|x15 Dice Rolls
|3
|10 Points
|x5 Tokens
|4
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|60 Points
|x100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15 Points
|x8 Tokens
|7
|20 Points
|Cash
|8
|25 Points
|Cash Grab Boost – 10 Min
|9
|20 Points
|x12 Tokens
|10
|150 Points
|x225 Dice Rolls
|11
|25 Points
|Cash
|12
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|13
|40 Points
|Cash
|14
|45 Points
|x25 Tokens
|15
|400 Points
|x500 Dice Rolls
|16
|45 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|17
|50 Points
|Cash
|18
|55 Points
|x30 Tokens
|19
|60 Points
|Cash
|20
|800 Points
|x850
|21
|60 Points
|x40 Tokens
|22
|65 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|23
|70 Points
|x70 Dice Rolls
|24
|80 Points
|x50 Tolems
|25
|1,200 Points
|x1,100 Dice Rolls
|26
|90 Points
|Higher Roller Boost – 10 Min
|27
|100 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|115 Points
|x60 Tokens
|29
|140 Points
|x140 Dice Rolls
|30
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|31
|200 Points
|x65 Tokens
|32
|250 Points
|x200 Dice Rolls
|33
|300 Points
|Cash
|34
|350 Points
|x70 Tokens
|35
|1,600 Points
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|36
|500 Points
|Cash Boost – 5 Min
|37
|550 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|Cash
|39
|800 Points
|x80 Tokens
|40
|2,500 Points
|x2,000 Dice Rolls
|41
|900 Points
|High Roller Boost – 15 Min
|42
|950 Points
|Cash
|43
|1,000 Points
|x100 Tokens
|44
|1,100 Points
|x600 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|1,100 Points
|x130 Points
|47
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|48
|1,300 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|49
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|50
|6,200 Points
|x6,000 Dice Rolls
The hardest part of a solo challenge is hitting the top milestone levels. To do this, players will need a good stockpile of dice rolls ready to go.
The best way to amass extra dice rolls in Monopoly GO is by collecting free dice rolls and participating in other challenges like the leaderboard events that happen throughout the week.
Monopoly GO Making It Big Solo challenge dates
The Making It Big solo challenge will occur from May 29, 2024, through June 1. Players can grab a possible total of 13,200 dice rolls and 635 Peg-E tokens.
With dice rolls at the ready, the Monopoly GO Making It Big rewards are up for players to grab.