There are a lot of great suits to unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including Miles Morales’ Across the Spider-Verse suit. Here’s exactly how you can obtain this stylish outwear in the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is here, and fans of the original game, and the Miles Morales spin-off can expect a lot more web-swinging action in the sequel. From battling iconic villains, teaming up with new and returning characters, and preventing crime in New York City, there’s a lot to do in this superhero adventure.

Suits are also a big part of the game, with both Peter and Miles having a vast array of clothing options you can unlock as you progress, and for fans of the latest Spider-Verse film, Miles can wear his Across the Spider-Verse suit.

Here’s exactly how you can unlock the Across the Spider-Verse suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games You can unlock the Across the Spider-Verse suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How to unlock Across the Spider-Verse suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

In order to unlock the Across the Spider-Verse suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll need to reach level 44.

You’ll also need to have 95 Tech Parts and 2 City Tokens in your inventory in order to craft the suit. Once you reach level 44 as Miles Morales and have all the crafting resources you need, you’ll be swinging around in the Across the Spider-Verse suit in no time!

As the level requirement is fairly high you’ll likely need to do some grinding in the game before you can unlock the it but there are plenty of great Miles clothing options you can unlock along the way, including the Into the Spider-Verse, and 2099 suit, and the Bodega Cat outfit.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Across the Spider-Verse suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

