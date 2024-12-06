Marvel Rivals: Crossplay & Cross-progression explained

Want to know if Marvel Rivals features crossplay or cross-progression across PS5, Xbox, and PC? Here’s what you need to know.

Marvel Rivals is a multiplayer arena shooter where players can control their favorite Avengers, X-Men, and even supervillains based on Marvel Comics characters in a battle for supremacy. However, can players battle against those using other systems?

Also, if you decide to play on one system and then switch to another, will your progress follow your account, or is it locked to the one you’re playing on? Below, we’ll answer each of these questions.

NetEase Marvel Rivals features crossplay, but there’s a catch.

Does Marvel Rivals have crossplay?

Yes. You will be able to battle alongside those using a different system than yourself, but only if you’re playing in Casual Mode.

So, if you’re playing on PS5, your server will likely feature players who are enjoying the game on Xbox Series X|S and PC. This means if you own the system on one platform and your friends own it on another, you’ll still be able to team up.

However, if you’re playing in Competitive Mode, then Marvel Rivals is system-locked. So, you’ll only be able to compete against those using the same platform that you are.

When it comes to making custom games with your friends, though, anything goes, just know that these Quick Matches won’t count towards competitive rankings.

Does Marvel Rivals feature cross-progression?

No. Not at the time of launch.

As things stand, Marvel Rivals does not feature cross-progression and any progress you make in the game will be locked to your platform.

Therefore, if you start again on a different system, you’ll need to start from the beginning with a new account. Of course, this could change sometime after launch, but as it stands, cross-progression is unavailable in Marvel Rivals.

