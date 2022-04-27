How to reduce particle effects in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on Switch & PC

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will enable players to reduce the particle effects from weapon attacks, which will drastically increase the game’s visual clarity, so here’s how you can lower this setting.

One of the biggest complaints surrounding Monster Hunter Rise is the sheer amount of particle effects that appear when Hunters attack monsters. In fact, when you combine hits from other players, Palamutes, and Palicoes, things can get rather messy.

This is especially true in multiplayer sessions, where the added player count can increase the visual clutter even further. Fortunately, with the arrival of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom will enable players to adjust the hit effects value.

Advertisement

How to reduce hit effects in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

In order to reduce the hit effects in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Boot up Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Select your character profile. Open the options menu and scroll over to the ‘System’ tab. Click ‘Game Settings’ from the menu. Scroll down until you see the ‘Player Hit Effects’ and ‘Other Player Hit Effects’ options. Lower the value of both settings.

Once you’ve made these adjustments, you should notice a significant reduction in the particle effects produced from both your own character and other Hunters.

While these settings won’t impact your ability to take down the game’s most ferocious beasts, they can greatly help with visibility. After all, being able to clearly see what monster parts you’re trying to break is very important.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to do to reduce hit effects in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Advertisement

Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and updates.

Monster Broth location in Monster Hunter Rise | High-quality Pelt Monster Hunter Rise | Monster Hunter Rise Speartuna location | Monster Hunter Rise monster list | Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak hub | Monster Hunter Rise Zenny guide | Is Monster Hunter Rise coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S?