How to play co-op multiplayer in Returnal: Ascension update

While Returnal didn’t release with a co-op multiplayer mode, the Ascension update has finally given players the chance to tackle the brutal world of Atropos together. Here’s exactly how you can play with your friends in Returnal.

Just like Elden Ring, Returnal is often an incredibly difficult title to play and complete. This is especially true when you reach later sections of the game. In fact, Returnal bosses can make short work of even the most skilled players.

Fortunately, Housemarque has now added co-op multiplayer to Returnal, which enables two players to team up to take down the sci-fi horrors. The mode was added as part of Returnal’s Ascension update, which also includes the Tower of Sisyphus – a new endless mode.

So, whether you’re stuck on a particular section of Returnal or simply wish to explore Atropos with another player, then our Returnal co-op multiplayer guide has you covered.

How to play co-op in Returnal?

The Returnal: Ascension update arrives on March 22nd, 2022, and will enable players to take part in co-op multiplayer. In order to team up with another Scout, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Interact with the Chronosis portal near the crash landing site.

Select the option to either host or join a public cycle .

If you wish to play with a friend, select host a private cycle .

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to begin playing through Returnal with another player. It’s important to note that while the game works in a similar fashion to singleplayer, the co-op mode doesn’t let you travel too far away from your co-op companion.

If you do venture too far, then you’ll be transported back to one another. There’s also the addition of the revive mechanic, that enables you to revive your ally when their health reaches a critical condition.

Scouts that choose to help other players via Returnal’s co-op multiplayer mode will also keep certain progress. Not only will the collection of logs and xenoglyphs be retained, but the more multiplayer sessions you help in will also increase your Scout Rank.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Returnal co-op and how you can dive into the world of Atropos with another Scout.