How to get Monster Hunter Rise’s Black Belt layered armor set

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is on the horizon and Capcom is releasing a new DLC armor set, weapons, and Talisman to help Hunters get through the base game content.

The new Monster Hunter Rise Black Belt armor set and Veteran’s Talisman will soon be released, giving players a powerful set that comes packed with plenty of defense. While Monster Hunter fans will be patiently waiting for the release of Sunbreak, the recent PC release means many players will still be getting through the game’s base content.

If you’re struggling to get through the Low Rank quests or simply wish to take down Magnamalo without carting, then the new Black Belt armor set, Veteran Talisman, and Defender weapons will help you do just that. Here’s how you can claim all this new DLC equipment for free in Monster Hunter Rise.

Contents

How to get Monster Hunter Rise Black Belt armor set

The Black Belt armor set, Veteran Talisman, and Defender weapons will arrive in Monster Hunter Rise as a free title update (Ver.3.9) on February 24, 2022.

In order to add both the Black Belt armor, Veteran Talisman, and Defender Weapons to your inventory, follow the steps outlined below:

Download Monster Hunter Rise Ver.3.9 update. Boot up Monster Hunter Rise. Head over to the Senri the Mailman in the Kamura Village hub (opposite Hinoa). “Add-on Content” from the drop-down menu. Selectfrom the drop-down menu.

Once you have followed the instructions above, you’ll be able to equip the Black Belt armor set, Veteran Talisman, and Defender weapons from your Equipment Box.

Monster Hunter Rise Black Belt armor set skills

The Black Belt armor set gives players a whopping 150 defense (180 when upgraded to max) and has skills that increase your attack power and health recovery. If that wasn’t enough, the set also provides you with some useful counters to monster roars and staggers.

All the Black Belt Armor skills can be found below:

Attack Boost 4

Earplugs 3

Constitution 1

Recovery Up 1

Flinch Free 1

Meanwhile, the Veteran Talisman comes with a level of Constitution and two levels in Recovery up. This set can easily get you through Low Rank quests and even the start of High Rank, provided you level it up.

Monster Hunter Rise Black Belt layered armor set

The Black Belt armor set will also receive its very own layered armor, which means Hunters can use the game’s transmog system to visually replace their current armor. This is obviously a bonus to anyone that prefers to use the appearance of this set over its actual skills.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the new Monster Hunter Rise Black Belt armor set, Veteran Talisman, and Defender weapons.

