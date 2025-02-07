How to get a free bed in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Getting a free bed in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will save you a lot of hassle. Here’s where you can rest your head after a hard day’s adventuring.

Sleep is something Henry needs to function in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but once you’re dropped into the open world finding a spot to lay your head can soon become problematic.

If you return to the place where you were nursed back to health and sleep there, you risk being arrested as a trespasser and if you’re still wearing beggar’s clothes, most innkeepers will refuse to let you stay.

Even the barn is off-limits, which can result in you being chased off by the guards. The good news is there are places you can go to sleep without falling foul of the law or bandits.

Go to the Semine Mill

Once Hans Capon storms off and leaves Henry all alone, you’ll be tempted to begin the search for Mutt to ensure your loyal pup is okay – and so that you have an ally in combat. This is a smart move and fun fact; you can actually get Mutt early without doing any extra quests, but before you look for your dog, you should really find a bed.

One of the first beds you can unlock is at the Semine Mill. You’ll arrive here trying to snag a wedding invitation for the main quest but the miller, Kreyzl, will make you work for it. The good news is that he’ll also provide you with a bed up in his attic, one which you can use as a base between your various adventures.

Warhorse Studios A safe bed awaits you at Semine Mill, courtesy of Kreyzl.

A blacksmith’s apprentice

Instead of heading to the Semine Mill, you can also visit Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov, who’ll also offer you a free bed once you agree to his quest.

Like the bed at the mill, this is without strings and can be used whenever you need forty winks.

Camping

While you’re out exploring the wilderness, be on the lookout for camping spots, while these don’t contain all the benefits of an owned bed, they can be useful places to sleep. There’s also sometimes free food you can eat that doesn’t count as stealing.

For example, when following the road west from Mutt’s location, after passing the river, we discovered a camp full of dancers and musicians who beckoned us to join them. We were being chased by wolves at the time, so we didn’t stop, but when we returned to the location, all the people were gone.

However, they had left a pot of stew that was free to eat, and there was an empty bedroll we could sleep in without incurring any penalty. Little camps like these are scattered around the world, if you find one that is periodically empty and contains freebies, make a note of it, as you may be able to return and use it again.

It’s worth pointing out that when the people returned, taking the food would be stealing, but the bed was still free to be slept in without any problems. Be wary though when camping, some people will rob you in your sleep after seeming to be friendly.

Once you’ve secured your first bed in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, your next task should be to retrieve your dog and horse as they will also make life much easier.