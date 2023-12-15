Embarking on a lunar adventure in Lethal Company unveils not only the mysteries of space but also the challenges that await within the moon’s facilities. Among these challenges, Land Mines stand out as explosive threats that can turn a routine mission into a catastrophic event. Here’s how you can deactivate them.

Lethal Company’s treacherous moon facilities are fraught with dangers, and among the deadliest traps are the nefarious Land Mines which will kill you instantly.

To navigate this peril, understanding the intricacies of deactivating these explosive hazards is crucial.

Deactivating Land Mines in Lethal Company demands coordination, strategy, and swift action. Whether inside the ship or facing these explosive traps within the facilities, mastering the art of Land Mine management is essential for a successful lunar exploration.

So, let’s take a look at how you can deactivate Land Mines in the game.

Zeekerss There are multiple ways to deactivate Land Mines in Lethal Company.

How to deactivate Land Mines in Lethal Company?

There are a number of ways you can disable Land Mines in Lethal Company, here are all the different methods you can use in the game:

Dodging Land Mines

In Lethal Company, it’s possible to carefully maneuver around to get past the Land Mines without triggering them. You can also walk around an active Land Mine if you’re familiar with its trigger radius or if no crewmates are available inside the ship to deactivate it.

Deactivating Land Mines inside the ship

If you’re inside the ship, you can deactivate Land Mines from inside it. To do this, simply follow the steps below:

Head to the monitor displaying your crewmates’ locations. Instruct your crewmate to scan the Land Mine by pressing the right mouse button. The Land Mine’s code will then be visible on the terminal, enter the code precisely. Once the code turns red on the screen this means the Land Mine has been deactivated.

It’s important to remember that Land Mines reactivate in about five seconds, as signaled by the code reverting to green with a filling bar underneath.

Remember, it’s always good to have a Walkie-Talkie for seamless communication between the player inside the ship and those within the facility.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Land Mines can’t be triggered by dropping items on them, but they can be strategically used against certain monsters. You can lure creatures near an active Land Mine to instantly eliminate them.

Those are all the possible ways of disabling a Land Mine in Lethal Company. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

