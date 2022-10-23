Gotham Knights: Nightwing Skill Tree explained

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Gotham Knights features different Skill Trees for Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. You’ll need to master them all to make your Knight a powerful hero. Here is Nightwing’s Skill Tree explained in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is here and you’ll need a powerful hero to take control back of Gotham City. Over the course of the game, you’ll unlock new suits – but your hero will need some serious upgrades too.

It won’t be long before you discover that each hero has their own Skill Tree, which will grant you several abilities for the heat of battle.

With four heroes to choose from, Nightwing is an excellent choice. Here’s everything you need to know about Nightwing’s Skill Tree.

Nightwing Skill Tree upgrades

Nightwing can easily become a powerhouse character in Gotham Knights, by implementing a few tweaks.

Nightwing’s Skill Tree, just like Batgirl and the rest of the crew, is split into four different sections: Raptor, Acrobat, Pack Leader, and Knighthood. You’ll also need to grind for Ability Points, which are gained through completing sidequests, crimes, and the story.

Nightwing Raptor Skill Tree

Upgrade Raptor Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Perfect Evade Nightwing performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a Perfect Attack follow-up 1 AP Critical Expertise Increases Nightwing’s critical damage by 20% 1 AP Trampoline Nightwing’s Pounce ability is automatically followed by a high jump on the enemy 1 AP Assassin’s Mark Marks an enemy, increasing Nightwing and his allies’ damage to the foe by 10% 2 AP Precise Strikes Increases Nightwing’s chance of landing a Critical hit by 10% 2 AP Aerial Bounce Nightwing bounces off an enemy following an aerial attack to propel himself back into the air. Can be used up to three times in succession 2 AP Critical Distance Hitting an enemy with a melee attack from a large distance increases the critical chance and critical damage by 15% 3 AP

Nightwing Acrobat Skill Tree

Upgrade Acrobat Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Aerial Damage + Increases Nightwing’s aerial attack damage by 20% 1 AP Extra Momentum Bar Grants Nightwing an extra Momentum bar 1 AP Momentum Gain + Increases Nightwing’s Momentum gain by 15% 1 AP Evade Chain Nightwing chains evades by performing a quick succession of back jumps 3 AP Haly’s Favorite Completing an Evade Chain knocks down all nearby enemies 2 AP Evade Chain Momentum Performing an evade chain during combat restores a portion of Nightwing’s Momentum 2 AP Mind And Body Using Momentum Abilities restores a portion of Nightwing’s health 2 AP

Nightwing Pack Leader Skill Tree

Upgrade Pack Leader Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Family Ties Increases Nightwing’s defence and resistance by 10%. Working with allies also grants him additional bonuses. Batgirl receives +15% melee damage. Red Hood receives +15% ranged damage. Robin receives +15% stealth damage 1 AP Health Bolstered Defence When Nightwing’s health is at least 70%, he gets a 5% defence bonus calling up to +20% at full health 1 AP Momentum Regen Nightwing’s Momentum regenerates over time. Regeneration stops after filling one Momentum segment. Gaining any Momentum activates regeneration again. Working with allies increases regeneration speed 2 AP Shared Skill Passive skills increasing damage, critical chance, defence, Momentum regeneration, and ultimate cooldown are shared with allies at 50% of their value 2 AP Elemental Smart Darts Nightwing’s darts inflict elemental effect build up on enemies or heal allies overtime 2 AP Elemental Smart Darts + Nightwing’s darts also reduce enemies’ defence by 10% and increase damage inflicted by allies by 5% for 10 seconds 2 AP Revive Darts Nightwing’s darts can be used to instantly revive an ally from afar. Maximum 1 per night 2 AP

Nightwing Knighthood Skill Tree

Upgrade Knighthood Skill Tree Ability Point Cost Flying Trapeze Nightwing uses his Flying Trapeze to glide through the air. He can also rebound off of walls to gain altitude and speed Unlocked through the Knighthood questline Triple Darts Nightwing shoots three darts at once instead of 1 1 AP Strike Distance + Nightwing’s melee attacks can strike enemies from further away 1 AP Guardian Defeating an enemy reduces Nest ability cooldown by 15% 1 AP Combat Experience Increases the number of attacks in Nightwing’s melee combo by 1. The last hit is a knockdown 2 AP Nest Buffs + Nest damage is increased by 150% and the healing effect is increased by 100% 3 AP Bigger Nest Increase the size of Nightwing’s Nest 3 AP

