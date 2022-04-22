Everything included with Nintendo Switch Online: Expansion Pack, Splatoon 2 DLC, Mario Kart, more

Nintendo Switch Online is constantly adding new games to its classic emulators and DLC for those with the added Expansion Pack. Here’s everything we know about what’s included in the service.

Nintendo’s online service, Nintendo Switch Online, is a must-have for anyone looking to race their friends on Mario Kart 8 or battle other players ‘mon in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

But what all is included? Here’s everything we know that’s included in Nintendo Switch Online, and the accompanying Expansion Pack.

Contents

Just like Xbox does with Games with Gold and Sony does with their free PS Plus titles, Nintendo Switch Online provides users with a list of games available to play with their subscription.

However, it’s a little different. Instead of one or two titles every couple of weeks, NSO gives you consistent access to a list of games on four different classic consoles.

The NES and SNES apps are available to regular Switch Online subscribers, while N64 and Genesis require you to subscribe to the more expensive Expansion pack.

Nintendo Switch Online NES games

Metroid Star Soldier Donkey Kong Jr. VS. Excitebike Mighty Bomb Jack Ice Climber Pro Wrestling Ninja Gaiden TwinBee Dr. Mario Excitebike ADVENTURES OF LOLO Soccer The Legend of Zelda Yoshi Blaster Master Tennis Super Mario Bros. 3 Ice Hockey Zelda II: The Adventure of Link Donkey Kong Double Dragon Baseball Super Mario Bros 2 Mario Bros. River City Ransom Solomon’s Key Kirby’s Adventure Super Mario Bros. Ghosts’n Goblins NES™ Open Tournament Golf Kid Icarus Balloon Fight Tecmo Bowl Super Dodge Ball StarTropics Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream Gradius Wario’s Woods Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels Clu Clu Land Double Dragon II: The Revenge Volleyball City Connection Wrecking Crew Donkey Kong 3 Kung-Fu Heroes Vice: Project Doom JOURNEY TO SILIUS Crystalis Shadow of the Ninja Eliminator Boat Duel Rygar The Immortal S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team Nightshade Fire ’n Ice Ninja JaJaMaru-kun EarthBound Beginnings MAPPY-LAND DIG DUG Ⅱ

Nintendo Switch Online SNES games

Super Mario World Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island Super Mario Kart The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Super Metroid Star Fox F-ZERO Stunt Race FX Pilotwings Kirby’s Dream Land 3 Kirby’s Dream Course Super Ghouls’n Ghosts Demon’s Crest Super Soccer Super Puyo Puyo 2 Breath Of Fire BRAWL BROTHERS SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE Super Tennis Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics Star Fox 2 Super Punch-Out!! Kirby Super Star Breath of Fire II Pop’n TwinBee Smash Tennis Operation Logic Bomb Wild Guns Panel de Pon Donkey Kong Country Natsume Championship Wrestling Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong-Quest Mario’s Super Picross The Peace Keepers Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! The Ignition Factor Super Valis IV Tuff E Nuff Psycho Dream DOOMSDAY WARRIOR Prehistorik Man Super Baseball Simulator 1,000 Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac) Magical Drop2 Spanky’s Quest Jelly Boy Bombuzal Claymates Super Mario All-Stars The Peacekeepers EarthBound Earthworm Jim 2

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack N64 games

Banjo-Kazooie Dr. Mario 64 F-Zero X Mario Kart 64 Mario Golf Mario Tennis Paper Mario Sin & Punishment Star Fox 64 Super Mario 64 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time WIN BACK: COVERT OPERATIONS Yoshi’s Story

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Sega Genesis games

Alien Soldier Altered Beast Castlevania: Bloodlines Contra: Hard Corps Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine Dynamite Headdy Ecco the Dolphin Golden Axe Gunstar Heroes Light Crusader M.U.S.H.A. Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium Ristar Shining Force Shining Force II Shinobi 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball Space Harrier II Streets of Rage 2 Strider Super Fantasy Zone Sword of Vermillon Thunder Force 2 ToeJam & Earl

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack DLC

Not only do you get access to dozens of fantastic classic games, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription gives you access to several paid DLC for free.

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion

Nintendo launched the NSO Expansion Pack in October 2021 and has continued to provide a fairly steady flow of content for paying members.

Nintendo Switch Online Free to Play games

Alongside the growing library of classic games and paid DLC, those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online will also gain access to various free-to-play games.

Tetris 99

PacMan 99

Other Nintendo Switch Online bonuses

On top of all the game bonuses, Nintendo also has special edition classic controllers available for subscribers to purchase.

