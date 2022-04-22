Everything included with Nintendo Switch Online: Expansion Pack, Splatoon 2 DLC, Mario Kart, more

Nintendo Switch Online is constantly adding new games to its classic emulators and DLC for those with the added Expansion Pack. Here’s everything we know about what’s included in the service.
Nintendo’s online service, Nintendo Switch Online, is a must-have for anyone looking to race their friends on Mario Kart 8 or battle other players ‘mon in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
But what all is included? Here’s everything we know that’s included in Nintendo Switch Online, and the accompanying Expansion Pack.
Just like Xbox does with Games with Gold and Sony does with their free PS Plus titles, Nintendo Switch Online provides users with a list of games available to play with their subscription.
However, it’s a little different. Instead of one or two titles every couple of weeks, NSO gives you consistent access to a list of games on four different classic consoles.
The NES and SNES apps are available to regular Switch Online subscribers, while N64 and Genesis require you to subscribe to the more expensive Expansion pack.
Nintendo Switch Online NES games
|Metroid
|Star Soldier
|Donkey Kong Jr.
|VS. Excitebike
|Mighty Bomb Jack
|Ice Climber
|Pro Wrestling
|Ninja Gaiden
|TwinBee
|Dr. Mario
|Excitebike
|ADVENTURES OF LOLO
|Soccer
|The Legend of Zelda
|Yoshi
|Blaster Master
|Tennis
|Super Mario Bros. 3
|Ice Hockey
|Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
|Donkey Kong
|Double Dragon
|Baseball
|Super Mario Bros 2
|Mario Bros.
|River City Ransom
|Solomon’s Key
|Kirby’s Adventure
|Super Mario Bros.
|Ghosts’n Goblins
|NES™ Open Tournament Golf
|Kid Icarus
|Balloon Fight
|Tecmo Bowl
|Super Dodge Ball
|StarTropics
|Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
|Gradius
|Wario’s Woods
|Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
|Clu Clu Land
|Double Dragon II: The Revenge
|Volleyball
|City Connection
|Wrecking Crew
|Donkey Kong 3
|Kung-Fu Heroes
|Vice: Project Doom
|JOURNEY TO SILIUS
|Crystalis
|Shadow of the Ninja
|Eliminator Boat Duel
|Rygar
|The Immortal
|S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team
|Nightshade
|Fire ’n Ice
|Ninja JaJaMaru-kun
|EarthBound Beginnings
|MAPPY-LAND
|DIG DUG Ⅱ
Nintendo Switch Online SNES games
|Super Mario World
|Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
|Super Mario Kart
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
|Super Metroid
|Star Fox
|F-ZERO
|Stunt Race FX
|Pilotwings
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3
|Kirby’s Dream Course
|Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
|Demon’s Crest
|Super Soccer
|Super Puyo Puyo 2
|Breath Of Fire
|BRAWL BROTHERS
|SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE
|Super Tennis
|Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
|Star Fox 2
|Super Punch-Out!!
|Kirby Super Star
|Breath of Fire II
|Pop’n TwinBee
|Smash Tennis
|Operation Logic Bomb
|Wild Guns
|Panel de Pon
|Donkey Kong Country
|Natsume Championship Wrestling
|Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong-Quest
|Mario’s Super Picross
|The Peace Keepers
|Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!
|The Ignition Factor
|Super Valis IV
|Tuff E Nuff
|Psycho Dream
|DOOMSDAY WARRIOR
|Prehistorik Man
|Super Baseball Simulator 1,000
|Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac)
|Magical Drop2
|Spanky’s Quest
|Jelly Boy
|Bombuzal
|Claymates
|Super Mario All-Stars
|The Peacekeepers
|EarthBound
|Earthworm Jim 2
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack N64 games
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Dr. Mario 64
|F-Zero X
|Mario Kart 64
|Mario Golf
|Mario Tennis
|Paper Mario
|Sin & Punishment
|Star Fox 64
|Super Mario 64
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|WIN BACK: COVERT OPERATIONS
|Yoshi’s Story
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Sega Genesis games
|Alien Soldier
|Altered Beast
|Castlevania: Bloodlines
|Contra: Hard Corps
|Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
|Dynamite Headdy
|Ecco the Dolphin
|Golden Axe
|Gunstar Heroes
|Light Crusader
|M.U.S.H.A.
|Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium
|Ristar
|Shining Force
|Shining Force II
|Shinobi 3
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball
|Space Harrier II
|Streets of Rage 2
|Strider
|Super Fantasy Zone
|Sword of Vermillon
|Thunder Force 2
|ToeJam & Earl
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack DLC
Not only do you get access to dozens of fantastic classic games, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription gives you access to several paid DLC for free.
- Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass
- Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion
Nintendo launched the NSO Expansion Pack in October 2021 and has continued to provide a fairly steady flow of content for paying members.
Nintendo Switch Online Free to Play games
Alongside the growing library of classic games and paid DLC, those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online will also gain access to various free-to-play games.
- Tetris 99
- PacMan 99
Other Nintendo Switch Online bonuses
On top of all the game bonuses, Nintendo also has special edition classic controllers available for subscribers to purchase.
