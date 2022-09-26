Every Star Wars game in development: Knights of the Old Republic remake, Jedi Survivor & more

What Star Wars games are in development? Whether you’re a Fallen Order enthusiast or eager to explore Ubisoft’s open-world galaxy, here is every Star Wars game in development right now.

The galaxy far, far away is expanding, as more Star Wars games than ever are leaping onto next-gen systems and PC alike.

Over the years games such as Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and Jedi: Fallen Order have enticed new and long-time fans alike, while other titles such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have depicted the franchise in a fresh light.

Developing titans such as Respawn Entertainment, Ubisoft, and Saber Interactive are all hard at work on new Star Wars games, so here are all the major titles to be aware of.

Disney wants to develop new Star Wars games every six months

According to leaker Tom Henderson via Insider Gaming, Disney are eager to increase their Star Wars game output astronomically, by releasing a new title every six months. The belief is that Disney wishes to release a AAA title and smaller games per fiscal year. This increase comes after Electronic Arts lost its exclusivity rights to the franchise.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Picking up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn’s next adventure reunites players with Cal Kestis once more. Survivor brings Kestis closer to the perils of the Darkside, as familiar threats from the Obi-Wan Kenobi show and wider universe are all out to purge the Jedi from the galaxy.

Electronic Arts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after Fallen Order.

Star Wars: Eclipse

Quantic Dream are working on Star Wars: Eclipse, a title that will explore the era of the High Republic. Set before the Clone Wars and the Prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Eclipse isn’t expected to hit shelves anytime soon, due to internal problems.

Star Wars: Hunters

Hunters is a free-to-play competitive game that will arrive on the Nintendo Switch. Developed by Zynga, the arena-based combat title will see players channel their inner Boba Fett or Mandalorian as they fight to survive while using iconic weaponry from the franchise.

Knights of the Old Republic remake

Players have been eager to get their hands on the KOTOR remake for quite some time, though it has since disappeared into obscurity. While initial hype for the remake was exceptionally strong, developers Aspyr have struggled to get the remake off the ground amid the Embrace Group merger. For now, players can get their hands on the classic title through ports of it on systems like the Nintendo Switch.

Ubisoft’s untitled open-world Star Wars game

That’s right, Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs developers Ubisoft are lending their open-world expertise to the galaxy far, far away. Billed as a “new story-driven open-world” title by Ubisoft Massive, the game will use the Snowdrop engine to deliver a “groundbreaking” experience.

Skydance Media & Amy Hennig’s game

Alongside the development of a Captain America x Black Panther game, Skydance Media are dipping their toes into the Star Wars galaxy too. Spearheaded by former Uncharted writer/director Amy Hennig, this marks the second time the Naughty Dog veteran has worked on a Star Wars property. Beforehand, now-defunct studio Visceral Games were working on Project Ragtag, before it disappeared back in 2013.

Story details are unknown for Skydance Media’s project but players are hoping to see familiar faces.

Respawn Entertainment’s untitled FPS & Strategy games

Outside of developing Jedi: Survivor, Apex Legends developers Respawn Entertainment are also creating two other titles within the Star Wars pantheon. Though plot details are behind lock and key, we can expect the same titillating gunplay found in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends to be featured in their FPS title.

The second title is a strategy game developed by the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, with Respawn acting as producer on the project.