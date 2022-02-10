Big Fin location in Monster Hunter Rise: How to get them & uses

Big Fin is an item in Monster Hunter Rise that is a key crafting component in a number of weapons and armor sets. If you’re struggling to find the Big Fin location, then our guide has you covered.

Monster Hunter Rise players will need to secure a Big Fin to create the Vaik Mail and Vaik Greaves, two armor pieces that are incredibly useful. The Big Fin can also be used to forge two unique weapons and other popular Low Rank Armor sets.

Locating a Big Fin doesn’t take long in Monster Hunter Rise, and you’ll be able to farm them quickly once you know where to look. Whether you’re looking to unlock some new Low Rank Armor or just wish to make every weapon in the game, our Big Fin location guide will show you everything you need to know.

How to get a Big Fin in Monster Hunter Rise

Big Fins are obtained from Low Rank Delexes, which can be found in the Sandy Plains. Delexes have a 40% chance to drop a Big Fin when carved, while the Rewards for taking them down in a quest yield an additional 39%.

Delexes are known to swim beneath the sand and can be tricky to hit, so we recommend using a Sonic Bomb to force them above ground. If used correctly, nearby Delexes will leap into the air and flail around on the surface.

This will give you plenty of time to hit them with your weapon, which makes farming Big Fins that much easier.

Delex location in Monster Hunter Rise

Delexes are located in areas 9 and 10 of the Sandy Plains. You can speed up this process by teleporting to the nearby Sub-Camp. Once there, simply run between each area and kill all the Delexes.

With enough runs and a little luck, you should be able to secure as many Big Fins as you need in no time.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about farming Big Fins in Monster Hunter Rise.

