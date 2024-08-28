Best Go Gunhee Solo Leveling Arise build: Stats, skills, weapons, Artifacts

You will need all the best Go Gunhee stats, skills, weapons, and Artifacts to create the ultimate build for the SSR hunter character in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Go Gunhee was introduced as a new hunter as part of the 100-day celebrations in Arise. The iconic character serves as the chairman of the Korean Hunters Association and has joined as a simple but tough Tank unit that deals impressive Light and Break damage.

Best Go Gunhee build in Solo Leveling: Arise

The table below covers all of the top stats, abilities, weapons, and artifacts for Go Gunhee in Arise. The build guide goes into further detail on the rationale behind the selection of these options.

Stats Skills Weapon Artifacts Defense

Critical Hit Rate

Critical Hit Damage Abdominal Crush

Fighting Spirit

Power of Brilliance Light

Clean Sweep

Supernova A Conviction and a Calling Burning Greed

We have also included substitutes so you may still construct a powerful build even if you haven’t yet obtained the Go Gunhee hunter-exclusive weapon A Conviction and a Calling, or any other of the strongest choices for the character.

Best Go Gunhee stats

Defense, Critical Hit Rate, Critical Hit Damage are the best stats that you will need to center your build around for Go Gunhee.

Netmarble / Dexerto Defense is vital here as a Tank unit, with every attack scaling off this stat.

Gunhee is a DPS breaker unit that scales all his attacks off his Defense stats. He has great Break and Critical Hit capabilities and his high Defense makes him tough to beat. To maximize these, you will therefore need to equip and constantly level up all Defense heavy, and Critical Hit buffing items.

Best Go Gunhee skills

Abdominal Crush, Fighting Spirit, Power of Brilliance Light, Clean Sweep, and Supernova.

Netmarble / Dexerto His skills are simple, but when paired with his Passive Skills they pack a punch.

Abdominal Crush provides a simple but strong Light Damage attack. Despite it having only one extra benefit of dealing Weak Break damage, you can use the Basic Attack to quickly spam and impressively deal 1147% of his Defense.

Meanwhile, his two Basic Skills Fighting Spirit and Power of Brilliant Light, as well as the QTE Skill Clean Sweep, benefit greatly from an array of Passive Skills to buff his attacks further.

Much like Abdominal Crush, his Ultimate Skill Supernova is incredibly simple but deals a whopping 3053% of his Defense at the minimum level as Light Damage, higher than most Ultimate Skills.

Here is a complete breakdown of all Go Gunhee’s best skills and their benefits:

Skill Skill type Benefits Abdominal Crush Basic Attacks Deals 1147% of Go Gunhee’s Defense as Light Damage and also inflicts Weak Break damage. Fighting Spirit Basic Skill Inflicts 1158% of the user’s Defense as Light Damage and deals Weak Break damage, with a cooldown of 8 seconds. Power of Brilliance Light Basic Skill Deals 1617% of the user’s Defense as Light Damage and deals Weak Break damage, with a cooldown of 12 seconds. Clean Sweep QTE Skill Deals 916% of Gunhee’s 916% Defense, as well as Medium Break damage, and a cooldown of 20 seconds. Supernova Ultimate Skill Inflicts 3053% of the hunter’s Defense and has a cooldown of 45 seconds.

Best Go Gunhee weapons

A Conviction and a Calling is easily the best weapon that Go Gunhee can use in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble / Dexerto Go Gunhee’s hunter-exclusive A Conviction and a Calling weapon.

For every Arise character, the hunter-exclusive weapon is always the best choice. However, suppose you haven’t yet obtained A Conviction and a Calling.

In that case, you can still use the Steel Bow as a non-exclusive alternative due to its powerful Critical Hit benefits, or the Sturdy Shark Water Gun to give a Defense and QTE skill buff.

Weapon Skills & Abilities A Conviction and a Calling Go Gunhee exclusive weapon: The user’s Defense inceeases by 4%. When Fighting Spirit or Heavy Attack: Fighting Spirit skills hits, the Light Damage deal to target by 4% for 15 seconds. Steel Bow Deals high damage and Critical Hit Damage with ranged attacks and is by far the best SR hunter weapon you can get.



Increases Critical Hit Damage by 9% and can be leveled up to max it out at 24%. Sturdy Shark Water Gun Increases the user’s QTE and Basic Skill damage by 2.5%. The weapon stats include a Total Power of 566 and Defense of 400.

Best Go Gunhee Artifacts

The eight-piece Burning Greed Artifact set both containing four pieces of Armor and Jewelry is by far the best Artifacts you can get for Go Gunhee.

Netmarble / Dexerto Go Gunhee equipped with the complete eight-piece Burning Greed Artifact set.

The Hot Summer and Toughness Armor sets also provide strong alternatives as they offer huge benefits for Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage. Meanwhile, the Expert Jewelry set also grants significant Critical Hit buffs if you haven’t got all the pieces of Burning Greed to reap the eight-piece benefits.

Here are all the best Armor Artifact set choices for Go Gunhee and all their benefits depending on how many you have from each set:

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Eight-piece benefits Burning Greed When the user hits a target with Break damage it increases Critical Hit Rate by 1%. When the user hits a target with Break damage it increases Crtitical Hit Rate by 10% and Critical Hit Damage by 15% for the user and team. When attacking enemies that have an elemental weakness, the Break effect increases by 30%.

Increases user and team members’ Critical Hit Rate by 15% and Critical Hit Damage by 30%. Hot Summer The user’s Critical Hit Rate increases by 8%. The user’s Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%. N/A Toughness (Hard Leather) Critical Hit rate increases by 8% Critical Hit Damage increases by 32% N/A

Here are all the best Jewelry Artifact sets for Go Gunhee and all their benefits depending on how many you have from each set:

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Eight-piece benefits Burning Greed When the user hits a target with Break damage it increases Critical Hit Rate by 1%. When the user hits a target with Break damage it increases Crtitical Hit Rate by 10% and Critical Hit Damage by 15% for the user and team. When attacking enemies that have an elemental weakness, the Break effect increases by 30%.

Increases user and team members’ Critical Hit Rate by 15% and Critical Hit Damage by 30%. Expert (Beast)

Critical Hit has a 25% chance to increase attack by 0.8%. Critical Hit has a 50% chance to increase attack by 1.6%. N/A

How to get Go Gunhee in Solo Leveling: Arise

There are two different ways you can get Go Gunhee in Solo Leveling: Arise, here’s all of them:

Draw the SSR hunter from his Heaven Beyond the Sky Rate Up banner.

Sign in to Solo Leveling: Arise on 14 different days to complete the 100th Day Celebration Check-In event.

Netmarble / Dexerto You can get Go Gunhee via the Heaven Beyond the Sky Draw banner.

You will be able to draw the character from the banner using Draw Tickets from August 28, 2024, until the banner ends on September 12, 2024. If you need free Arise codes to help you get more Essence Stones to draw from the banner, then we have you covered.

For Solo Leveling: Arise, we also have comprehensive guides on the best build for Sung Jinwoo, the best Artifact sets, and the best weapons for every hunter character.