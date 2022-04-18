Best Batting Stances in MLB The Show 22: How to hit more home runs in RTTS

MLB The Show 22’s character customization offers a deep pool of players to model yourself after. We’ve pulled together some of the best batting stances in the game to make it as easy as possible to start climbing up the ranks in Road to the Show.

Whether you’re a bag-stealer looking for a finesse swing or you’re a power hitter hoping to send a couple of pitches into the parking lot, we’ve got the best options to get you running home without any fuss.

All of these batting stances have proven to rise above the rest this year and should help you start to find a rhythm if you’re struggling at the plate.

Best batting stances in MLB The Show 22

Ken Griffey Jr.

KGJ is an iconic name in MLB history for a reason. With a career total of 2781 base hits and 630 home runs, it’s no surprise that Jr’s batting stance is at the top of the game’s pecking order.

Not only is this stance favored by many of the game’s best Road to the Show players, but the legend is also available in Diamond Dynasty for anyone that would like to test out the swing before making the change for themselves.

This stance is stronger when mimicking the icon’s own traits, like batting right-handed and facing righties on the mound as well.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vlad Guerrero is arguably baseball’s purest hitter in 2022. He finished the 2021 season tied for first place in the homerun race and is swinging the bat well again early in 2022 and it’s easy to see why.

His stance is a nice middle between rigid and fluid both in real life and in the game and is one of the easier forms to adapt to on this list.

With only a little practice, you’ll be crushing pitches exactly like Vladdy does for the Blue Jays.

Chipper Jones 2008

Just like Ken Griffey Jr, Chipper Jones’ stance involves a whole lot of moving the bat around. If you’re averse to that kind of thing then it’s probably best to skip this one and opt for a more stable stance, but for those who don’t mind the pre-swing action, this stance makes for a great choice for contact hitters and power swingers alike.

The only catch to Jones’ signature swing is that it seems to falter to inside pitches more than some of its competitors, but the minor difference is only noticeable at the highest level of the game. It’s worth noting that the straight-legged 2008 version is preferable to his original, backward-leaning pose.

Shohei Ohtani

The cover athlete is the cover athlete for good reason. Ohtani-san’s high and steady stance produces exactly as you would expect it to for a game with his face on the front.

We’d recommend this stance to anyone who prefers to have as little distraction as possible from their bat when at the plate. If you have trouble hitting with loosey-goosey hitters like Jones or players with big windup steps like Ozzie Albies, then this is the stance for you.

This no-nonsense batting style is lethal against pitches both in and outside of the strikezone so long as you’re making good contact.

If you found this guide helpful, check out our other MLB The Show content down below:

