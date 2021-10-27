All Brawlhalla codes in 2021 and how to redeem

Brawlhalla is full of colorful characters and by redeeming Brawlhalla codes, these can be modified in fun and creative ways. Here are all available Brawlhalla codes in 2021.

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play 2D beat ‘em up, available on nearly every gaming platform. The title offers addictive fighting gameplay with a cast of chibi-like characters all with different skills and abilities. The game even uses guest characters with the likes of John Cena and Rayman showing up in 202. These characters can be customized by redeeming Brawlhalla codes.

However, only certain codes can be redeemed at one time with some expiring as others are released. Below, we’ve gathered a list of all available Brawlhalla codes to redeem and will update this guide as and when more become available. We’ll also keep track of which codes have expired.

How to Redeem Brawlhalla codes

Here’s how to redeem Brawlhalla codes acquired online or in-game:

To redeem Brawlhalla codes, on the game’s Main Menu, scroll to the bottom and select Store .

. Once in the Store menu, you’ll notice three purple buttons in the bottom left-hand corner. Select the bottom one which is labeled Redeem Code .

. Once the window opens, either type or paste the code you’d like to redeem and click Enter.

If done correctly, you’ll get a pop-up confirming the code has been redeemed.

Brawlhalla codes to redeem on Twitter

The following Brawlhalla codes can only be redeemed by using Twitter, here’s what you’ll need to do:

First, go to the @ProBrawlhalla Twitter account. Here’s you’ll be able to get a Brawlhalla code that is unique to you. Bear in mind, these can only be used once.

To use each code, log in to Twitter and follow the Brawlhalla Twitter page. Once done, these links should then work for you. Here’s which codes are currently available on Twitter:

Once these actions have been completed your one-time Brawlhalla Twitter code should appear.

Brawlhalla codes on Twitch

There are also Brawlhalla codes to be redeemed through Twitch. To access this content, log in to your Twitch account and then follow Brawlhalla’s Twitch page.

Once this is done click on one of the below links and follow the on-screen instructions:

Once these actions have been completed your one-time Brawlhalla Twitch code should appear.

Expired Brawlhalla codes

Below is where we’ll keep track of all of the Brawlhalla codes which have expired and can no longer be redeemed. These include: