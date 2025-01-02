You can go to Liberty City in GTA 5 with this mod of the entire GTA 4 map

Modders have brought the entirety of Liberty City, as it was in Grand Theft Auto 4, to GTA 5, and it’s easy to switch between back to Los Santos at any time, too.

The recreation of New York City in GTA 4 is arguably the best video game version of the Big Apple ever made, but of course, it’s showing its age, having been released back in 2008.

Thanks to the dedication of GTA 5’s modding community though, using the FiveM mod loader, it’s now possible to drop into Liberty City, with a flight direct from Los Santos. While we all wait for GTA 6, this can help kill some time.

A viral post on X/Twitter showed off just how much work has gone into the remake, which includes a fully functional map and radar.

The mod includes “seamless” travel back and forth between cities: “Getting to Liberty City is super simple! Use an airport marker or switch characters, and you’re instantly back in Los Santos,” the post explained.

Other finer details from GTA 4, like pedestrians using umbrellas when it rains, have also been included – a feature that was actually missing from GTA 5.

The vehicles of Liberty City are also true to the original, with NYC-style cabs and cop cars roaming the world.

And, the public transport system is also functional in this mod, so you can ride the subway just as you could as Niko Bellic.

YouTuber INTERGTA put the mod through its paces, exploring the city in great depth, with some graphics mods loaded on top to take it up a notch too.

There are some flaws here too, however, such as a lack of NPCs generally, but overall, INTERGTA believes the mod is “incredibly well done, and doesn’t feel like it’s missing anything compared to the base game.”

To play the mod of Liberty City in GTA 5 yourself, you’ll need to join the team’s Discord server here.