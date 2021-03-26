xQc steals GTA RP police car but there's a big surprise waiting in the trunk - Dexerto

After stealing a seemingly unguarded police car in GTA RP, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel received a rather unexpected surprise while driving away in the vehicle, making for a hilarious moment.

There’s never a dull moment on the NoPixel GTA RP server and a huge reason for that is the antics of online personality, xQc.

From nearly passing out on stream during an intense bank heist to being banned and then unbanned from the RP in a matter of days, it’s fair to say xQc provides his viewers with some of the best content on Twitch.

Anyone who has watched one of xQc’s GTA RP streams will know he’s always committing crimes and causing trouble. His March 26 stream was no different, except this time the cops were on step ahead of the streamer, or at least they thought they were.

xQc set up by the police after stealing cop car

While driving around the world of NoPixel, xQc noticed an abandoned cop car on the side of the road ready for the taking. Of course, he jumped out and began attempting to steal and hotwire the vehicle before anyone noticed.

Despite being in a public area and surrounded by other players, it appeared as if the streamer was going to get away with the crime scot-free.

After a while of tinkering, xQc managed to start the vehicle and began driving away with his new cop car. It looked like he’d just committed the perfect crime with no consequences, but not everything was as it seemed.

In under a minute of being inside the vehicle, xQc heard people talking from inside the car. He even saw the player models of two police officers appearing from the rear end of the vehicle. It didn’t take xQc long to realize that he’d been set up and there were two cops hiding inside the trunk.

While the officers were clearly attempting to bait an unsuspecting criminal into committing a robbery, it wasn’t long before they realized that they were trapped.

Realizing he held all the power, xQc drove straight to the pier to dump the vehicle in the water with the cops inside. Unfortunately, as he was being chased by multiple police cars, he had to pull a U-turn before he could get to the water.

Despite this, in the chaos of the chase, the police officers accidentally shot the cops in the back of xQc’s car, solving the problem for him.

Now with only one police car on his tail, xQc had to figure out where he was going to dump the bodies of the officers. Fortunately, for the second time in the chase, the police were going to accidentally do xQc’s job for him.

While attempting to ram the car, the officers accidentally broke open the trunk of xQc’s vehicle, causing the cops to fly out the back. Not only that, the impact forced the officers to stop the chase and regroup.

Despite all of the chaos, xQc had come out on top and managed to escape with his life.

Against all odds, xQc somehow managed to escape alive and created another golden moment on GTA RP for his viewers to enjoy.

While the cops thought they in control at first, it didn’t take long for them to realize that they were in a vulnerable spot.

Although the bait didn’t work on xQc, you can bet he’ll be double-checking the boot of every vehicle he attempts to steal in the future.