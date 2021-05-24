xQc apologizes after GTA RP permaban: "I should have been banned a long time ago" - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel apologized for getting permanently banned on the NoPixel GTA RP server, admitting that it should have happened a long time ago, and now that it has, it’s time to move on.

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end, as the old saying goes, and it rings true for xQc after his turbulent GTA RP rollercoaster ride came crashing down in a bitter end that had been coming for some time now.

But in his final reflection on the matter, xQc shocked fans when he admitted he should have been banned a “long time ago,” and although he loves GTA RP and was going to “miss it a lot,” it’s time to move on, once and for all.

In the first stream since the ban was made official, xQc felt the need to address the elephant in the room. However, while most people expected him to be resentful about it, he surprised them with a completely different take.

“I mald all the time, and you know what, I should have been banned a long time ago,” the Twitch streamer admitted.

“The reality is, I should have been banned a long time ago. It’s why I’m not even mad because it’s just kind of the reality here. Out-of-character malding and sh*t is not right. I should have been banned before.”

However, he did mention that he wasn’t impressed with what happened after he “tapped” MOONMOON and Penta, who both called him out in separate instances. MOONMOON expressed a desire for him to quit roleplaying on the server, while PENTA claimed that reporting him was pointless.

“In both instances, these in-game actions, which honestly, barely had any interaction, led to insane out-of-control and out-of-character rants that literally led them to say that they wished I quit roleplay entirely.”

“Then [Penta] says, ‘Oh, I’m not going to report because I’ll get juicers on me’. Not really… it’s just not right because you’re not reporting me because the juicers are on you. You’re not reporting because you have no case. That’s a cop-out.”

In the end, though, xQc reiterated that he “isn’t mad” and feels like he “deserved the ban,” but he was “done with all this” and wants to move on.

He also admitted that he loved roleplaying on the server and would miss it:”I f**king love roleplay, and honestly, I’m going to miss it a lot because that’s all I care about. But it is what it is, and let’s f**king move on. Things happen, I guess.”

And, apparently, that’s all she wrote. It’s not the GTA RP end xQc’s fans hoped for, but it’s the one nearly everybody was expecting.

So, it seems like his GTA RP stint is done and dusted — at least with his “X” character, if nothing else — and this time, it may well be for good, if the Twitch star’s latest stream is anything to go by. The book has been shut.

As for what happens next, well, the streaming world’s still his oyster.