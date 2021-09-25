xQc admits another NoPixel GTA RP ban is coming as Twitch star lashes out

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel admitted another NoPixel GTA RP ban could be coming after rage quitting due to police officers taking advantage of a glitch, but he doesn’t care because he’s trying to take a stand.

xQc’s turbulent relationship with police officers on the NoPixel GTA RP server reached new heights after they took advantage of a glitch while chasing him.

The player driving his car started teleporting all over the road, which resulted in them getting caught.

The police officers saw it as an opportunity to raid his vehicle and discovered a murder weapon, which comes with a hefty sentence. The problem, though, is that none of it would have happened without the glitch.

Not only did they acknowledge that, but they also offered him a reduced sentence because of it. It didn’t sit well with xQc, who claimed it shouldn’t have happened in the first place and set a bad precedent.

So, he rage quit from the game. That in itself isn’t unheard of, but now xQc is bracing for yet another ban.

“Whatever decision they make, I’m okay with it. I don’t really care that much about it. I care about roleplay, but I also care about what I believe in,” he said.

“I believe that people went maliciously around the safeguards that we have, like out-of-character talk or chatting and whatnot, and I think people were all acting in bad faith, and I think it sets a bad precedent for me to take a deal and just roll with it.”

He explained this kind of behavior like this “keeps happening” on the server and “nothing is done” about it.

“People on the server are having to constantly talk about this. I think something needs to be done, but nobody gives a f**k.”

For that reason, he was willing to take a stand, and he doesn’t care if it gets him banned.

“I’m not a full-time roleplay streamer, so if I get banned, it’s not the end of the world. But I believe in something, and I’m willing to lose enjoyment for it.”

If the ban does end up happening, it wouldn’t be the first time. xQc has been banned five times already, each one for a different reason.

However, given the fact he’s described his time on the server as “the most miserable experience” in gaming and claimed it’d left him feeling “burnt out,” he might be closer to moving on than ever before.