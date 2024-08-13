Will GTA 6 be on Xbox Game Pass?

GTA 6 will be one of the biggest video games released in 2025, but will the title be available on Xbox Game Pass? Here is what we know so far.

GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of – if not the biggest – video game releases of not just 2025, but of all time. While an exact release date is yet to be confirmed, developer Rockstar is gearing up to release the next installment of the best-selling GTA franchise.

The initial announcement trailer, which has already broken multiple viewership records and generated major hype for the title, is a testament to the game’s future impact when it’s released.

With other big titles, such as Black Ops 6, already leaked to drop on Xbox Game Pass Day 1, fans may wonder if they can access GTA 6 via their Game Pass subscription or if they’ll be required to pay full price.

As such, here is everything you need to know about whether or not GTA 6 will be on Xbox Game Pass.

Will GTA 6 be available on Xbox Game Pass?

GTA 6 will not be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, though that’s not to say it won’t ever join the subscription service years down the line.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick shed some light on the situation.

The CEO explained that GTA 6 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, as they anticipate this will impact sales.

“Offering a frontline title with a premium price in a subscription service, day and date, will push consumers to that subscription service for at least a period of time,” Zelnick revealed.

The CEO then continued by stating that “it won’t affect [Take-Two’s] decisions because [its] decisions are rational.”

Despite confirming that GTA 6 won’t be on Xbox Game Pass during the game’s initial release, there is a chance it will appear later down the track, similar to how GTA 5 popped up on Game Pass.

We’ll be sure to keep this article updated with all relevant information as it is revealed.