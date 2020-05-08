Why fans think GTA 6 will be revealed on May 12

A number of Grand Theft Auto fans have been left believing that they could be seeing GTA 6 before the end of May – but is that really going to happen?

It’s been nearly eight years since Rockstar Games released the critically acclaimed GTA V, marking the ninth installment to the popular franchise. Even though it is nearly a decade old, the game is still going strong thanks to GTA Online.

However, some fans are waiting for a fresh coat of paint, specifically, GTA 6. There have been plenty of rumblings about what could come next – including locations, characters, and even a storyline, but there hasn’t been anything official just yet. Though, that hasn’t stopped fans from having hope.

The new date that some fans are pointing to for an official reveal is May 12th. Why that date? Well, in the absence of E3 this year, Geoff Keighley is hosting his own games showcase and there is an early surprise spot.

“May 12, 12pm ET/9am PT, join Geoff Keighley for a surprise game reveal,” the Summer Games Fest post reads, without any hint at the developer, publisher, or any other distinguishable clues about what the title could be.

Despite lacking clues, GTA fans believe that it is their time to shine because they just want to see the new game. There have been so many false dawns in recent months – with a huge number of fans believing that the game was going to be revealed towards the end of March.

Some news has suggested that GTA 6 is unlikely to come anytime soon, claiming that the game is barely in pre-production – though that has been contested by Rockstar insiders who believe it is more than halfway done.

Whether or not we’ll see GTA 6 On Tuesday, May 12 is up in the air, but Rockstar has a tendency to do things in their own way.

GTA IV was revealed in partnership with Microsoft, but GTA V was built up on social media before an announcement. We’ll just have to wait and see what they do this time around.