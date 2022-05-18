Where is the Fort Zancudo military base in GTA 5?

Fort Zancudo is a military base in GTA 5 that can be raided by brave players. Here’s how to find and sneak into the military base in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Like earlier GTA games, Grand Theft Auto 5 features a heavily guarded military base that can be invaded by the player. However, doing so will likely lead to a massive firefight and almost certain death. Although, players who are armed with the knowledge of how to get into Fort Zancudo safely, may be able to steal a tank or some other military-grade vehicle to use elsewhere in the game.

Below, we’ve detailed where you can find the military base in GTA 5, and the best ways to break in to maximize your chances of survival. Make sure you bring plenty of health and body armor, the guards at Fort Zancudo aren’t playing around.

Where is the military base in GTA 5?

Fort Zancudo, the military base in GTA 5 is located on the west coast of GTA 5’s world map near the bottom of Mount Josiah in Blaine County.

You’ll likely have driven down the Route 1 Highway at some point, and noticed this passes underneath the base. However, you’ll be unable to enter the base this way.

How to get into Fort Zancudo

You can walk/drive over to Fort Zancudo safely, but if you try and enter the base you’ll be met with lethal force by the guards. You’ll also earn a high wanted rating, so we’d not recommend it. Even when fully tooled up with powerful weapons, you’ll still be heavily outgunned.

Enter from the sky

The military base is patrolled by soldiers with assault rifles and Rhino tanks, while the airspace is defended by P-996 LAZER fighter jets. However, even with the fighter jets patrolling the skies, entering the base by parachute is still the safest method.

The jets will shoot down your aircraft if you linger in the restricted airspace, but they’ll ignore you once you exit it and parachute down. Just be careful not to be spotted by the troops on your descent, they can kill you before you hit the ground – and you’ll be a sitting duck while still attached to your parachute.

Enter from the ground

You can enter by normal means if you’re feeling brave. There are conveniently placed rock formations that can serve as a ramp as you leave the highway tunnel close to Mount Chiliad.

At speed, this will send your car flying over the barriers and into the military base. Just be prepared for a fight once you land, so snag yourself a free tank and get out of there.

So there you have it, how to find and enter Fort Zancudo, the military base in GTA 5.

