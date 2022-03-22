When is GTA Online’s 2022 Summer Update?

The annual GTA Online Summer Update has brought about some massive changes to GTA 5 in the past, and this year should be no different. Here’s what we know so far about the 2022 version.

GTA Online has gone through plenty of big changes over the last few years, but the next-gen console update has brought a fresh lick of paint to Rockstar Games’ uber-popular title.

On top of some new cars, quicker load times, and graphical changes, players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X can now utilize Hao’s Special Works to upgrade a select crop of vehicles.

While Rockstar will continue to plug away with their weekly updates, the next big patch that players are eyeing up will come in the form of the annual summer update. So, here’s what we know about it so far.

GTA Online Summer Update 2022 date

The summer update has always been a pretty important one for GTA Online. In years gone by, Rockstar have added the likes of Cunning Stunts, After Hours, and the Diamond Casino during the warmer months.

These updates have come anywhere between the middle of May and the end of July, but when it comes to the 2022 update, we’ve already got an important date to look at.

As it stands, Hao’s Special Works is currently exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X and has not dropped for PC players. Though, one of the in-game menus state that should likely change come June 30. That date is a Thursday as well, which is Rockstar’s typical day for a big GTA update, as YouTuber MrBossFTW notes.

What’s coming in GTA Online’s 2022 Summer Update?

In terms of what might be in this year’s summer update, we don’t exactly know what Rockstar has up its sleeve, but we can make a few educated guesses given the focus appears to be on Hao’s Special Works.

Currently, there are only nine cars available to be upgraded through the HSW program, which is an absolutely minuscule amount compared to the massive number of cars that are in GTA Online.

As a result, we should see plenty of new cars in the summer update, meaning we should also get some new races and vehicle-focused jobs. It might not be as big as the Tuners update, but it should be along similar lines.

While the focus is likely to be on vehicles, it’ll be the first massive update for the next-gen version, so Rockstar could very well have something else that’s pretty massive in mind as well.

As we get closer to the summer, we should start to see some hints and concrete details from the developers about the update. So, keep checking back as we’ll update this page with more information.