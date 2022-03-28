What is GTA+? GTA Online premium membership & Plus rewards (March 2022)

Rockstar Games has announced a new premium membership program for GTA Online players on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles called GTA+.
With GTA 5 finally out on next-gen systems, Rockstar has decided to give dedicated players an edge through a subscription service that will reward them with plenty of benefits.
The service, launching on March 29, will see GTA+ subscribers receive GTA$500,000 deposited into their Maze Bank accounts each month, plus an assortment of other goodies.
Here is everything you need to know about this new service and what you can expect if you subscribe.
How to subscribe to GTA+ on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
In order to subscribe to GTA+, players will need a copy of GTA V or GTA Online on an account that can make payments.
Advertisement
Players can purchase GTA+ by navigating the PlayStation Store on PS5 or the Microsoft Store. It will cost $5.99 USD per month, but you can cancel at any time.
It doesn’t seem like there is any discount for subscribing for multiple months, so it may be wise for players to see what rewards they will be getting for the month before subscribing.
Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.
A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.
Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf
— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022
GTA+ March 2022 rewards revealed
The first month of GTA+ will begin on March 29 and run until April 27. Below are all the rewards subscribers will receive for the first month of membership.
- GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.
- The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.
- The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.
- Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.
- Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.
- The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts are automatically added to your wardrobe.
- The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.
- A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.
- 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.