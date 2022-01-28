What is GTA Online’s Alien War? Bizarre community event explained

If you’ve seen players dressed as purple or green aliens battling it out on the streets of Los Santos in GTA Online, good news: you’re not going crazy. Here, we’ll fill you in on the community-driven Alien War event, and how you can get in on the action as well.

GTA Online has plenty of seasonal events, but Alien War is something different entirely. For one, it’s not an official event, instead it’s just a bunch of players who have all agreed to play by the same set of general rules.

There are no prizes, rewards, or rare drops, but it’s still a massive amount of fun to participate in. Here’s everything you need to know about Alien War in GTA Online.

Advertisement

What is GTA Online’s Alien War?

Alien War is basically a massive gang fight between players wearing green alien suits and those wearing the purple variety. Joining the fun is super simple, all you need to do is get the alien suit of your choice, and a melee weapon, then go hunt down anyone wearing the opposite color.

Read More: xQc just got banned again from GTA RP NoPixel server

Even if you’re not wearing either suit, the purple or green hordes could very easily turn against you, so our suggestion is to just give into the peer pressure, pick a side, and get ready for a fight.

How to buy an alien suit in GTA Online

The alien suit can be purchased from any store that sells clothing in the game, so you can even grab it at your local AmmuNation as well. Go to the Outfits section, then select the Arena Wars option, and select the Alien bodysuit.

Advertisement

Price might be an issue, especially if you’re a newer player, as these suits aren’t exactly cheap. The green variety goes for roughly $350,000, but the purple is slightly cheaper at $330,000.

Once you have a suit, simply grab your melee weapon of choice and squad up with your fellow extraterrestrials for some good old-fashioned street fighting. We recommend a pool cue, as it actually has a bit speedier attack than the regular baseball bat. However, this is entirely subjective, and you can bring whatever hand-to-hand weapon you like.

Don’t be caught using a gun, though, as that is a surefire way to turn both sides against you for breaking the Alien War cardinal rule. Using a firearm to disable a vehicle in order to start a street fight is a bit more accepted, just don’t overdo it.

Advertisement

How long does Alien Wars last?

As the event is entirely community-driven, there’s no set cut-off date for Alien War 2022. It could go on for days, or even weeks. Basically, whenever everyone gets tired of running around dressed as aliens is when things will be over.

One thing is for sure: you don’t want to be caught without a side, so suit up, group up, and start laying the smackdown on any player foolish enough to rock the opposite alien color as you.