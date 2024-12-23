What is GTA 6’s ’27’ theory? Trailer 2 speculation reaches fever pitch

A new GTA 6 theory is going viral with many in the community believing that everything, including trailer 2, is connected to the number 27.

GTA 6 fans have been anxiously waiting for Rockstar to reveal the second trailer for over a year, but they’ve been left disappointed every time. Now, a bunch of possible clues are adding up… to 27, that is.

In mid-December, GTA 6 devs began posting their Christmas gifts from Rockstar to social media. The gifts included a sweater with the Rockstar logo in VI colors, an umbrella, and a pouch, but one dev shared a piece of paper in his post that has taken players in a wild direction.

The paper mentioned the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando, Florida, and the number 1227, which many have taken to mean December 27. GTA 6 takes place in the fictional state of Leonida, which is based on Florida.

However, that’s not where the coincidences end and players have spotted a treasure trove of 27 references and more clues related to the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel.

GTA 6’s 27 theory explained

After the dev’s social media post, players began to check out the hotel on Google Maps and made a series of wild discoveries.

Users compiled all the findings and they ended up leading people right back to 27.

On the note, there’s a number for an auto shop in Tallahassee called 27 and the hotel the dev listed is known as the Grand Hotel, meaning both “auto” and “grand” are referenced. That’s not where the location craziness ends, though.

Just moments away from the hotel, there’s a Jason’s Deli and a Villa Lucia, both names of the GTA 6 protagonists. Plus, there’s a Waffle House, potentially a reference to the gameplay leaks from 27 months ago.

This series of coincidences had players looking for other connections to 27 and there were many to be found. For instance, the GTA franchise is 27 years old and December 27 is VI in the General Roman Calendar.

The first GTA 6 trailer also features references to 27, such as the numbers in police bodycam footage adding up to 27 and a car with the 27 in the window appears 27 seconds into the trailer.

Players also began looking at Rockstar’s social media and noticed how a post about the Willard Faction had its numbers add up to 27. Interestingly, the studio blacked out the plate in the same post on Instagram.

Rockstar’s Instagram account also features 27 posts, once again leading players to suspect that everything is connected, though there are some naysayers.

Insider claims GTA 6’s 27 theory is a “delusion”

Tez2, who has leaked accurate info about Rockstar before, was vocally against the 27 theory and called it “pure delusion.”

“Rockstar would have announced said trailer by now, because that generates more hype and have them break records like last time,” he dismissed.

“Rockstar is on a holiday, and their marketing team does not do teases through employees and will never do. It is not just me. Anyone who knows how AAA companies work could come to the same conclusion,” the insider added.

Either there’s something more with the 27 theory or it’s just another example of GTA 6 fans losing their minds over something that isn’t actually there.

Former Rockstar employees have expressed how they enjoy watching the community obsess over clues that aren’t real because it organically builds hype for the game.

In any case, with December 27 almost here. We won’t have long to wait to find out if Rockstar has something up its sleeve or if it’s much ado about nothing.