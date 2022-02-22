Valkyrae denies claims she plans GTA RP content: “Everything is improv”

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter denied claims she plans GTA RP content ahead of time with RatedEpicz, explaining that everything they do is improvised, although they make sure they’re on the same page.

In April 2021, Rae was on the verge of quitting GTA RP. At the time, she claimed it wasn’t worth all the bad vibes she was getting from viewers. She decided to stick around but almost quit again in November 2021.

However, re-rolling a new character on the NoPixel server renewed her interest in the game, and now she’s addicted again. Rae has also been collaborating RatedEpicz, a seasoned veteran in the server’s community.

They’ve been wreaking havoc together on the server for a while now though some have accused them of ‘pre-planning’ content. Rae shut down this notion during her latest stream and assured fans everything is improvised.

“I saw a thing about how I mentioned we talk about things ahead of time,” said Rae. “We don’t talk about things like that. It’s more so, how do you feel if I were to do this? Then he would say if he’s okay with it.”

“We don’t actually plan out every line that we say. Everything that happens in GTA is improv. It just happens how it happens. I don’t know what he’s going to say. He also doesn’t know what I’m going to say.”

Rae also revealed the reason why she and RatedEpicz ask each other questions between streams. “I want to make sure that he’s comfortable,” she said. “He also wants to make sure that I’m comfortable.

“This is the first time I’ve ever tried to do roleplay that was a bit spicier. So, I’m just trying to make sure everyone is comfortable and on the same page.”

By spicier, Rae is referring to how their characters scam, lie, kill, and more.

The relevant part of the video begins at 10:30.

Rae’s latest stint on the GTA RP NoPixel server has been a roller-coaster ride. Her fans have enjoyed every minute of it and they’re looking forward to seeing what else she gets up to.

The improvised content has been a big part of that. However, Rae doesn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable in the process, so she won’t hesitate to bounce ideas off others in advance.