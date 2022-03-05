Valkyrae asks fans to stop harassing GTA RP streamers for in-game actions

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has been on a GTA RP binge recently, but with it has come toxicity from her audience ⁠— and others ⁠— about what happens in-game. The streamer has pleaded with fans to stop harassing other streamers, even going as far as to pledge an oath.

Amid all the Elden Ring and Lost Ark hype, GTA RP remains one of the most popular streaming categories going around.

With former roleplayers like Valkyrae coming back in droves to start 2022, the mini-worlds of NoPixel and similar servers have been buzzing. Everyone is putting on a show, displaying a side to themselves that they wouldn’t otherwise on camera.

However, that same attitude and personality has gotten some streamers in trouble. As fans bicker about who is ‘in the right’ in GTA RP, with some going and harassing other streamers in their chats, Valkyrae has asked them to stop.

In fact, she went as far as telling her fans to “repeat after me” an oath to not witch hunt fellow GTA RP streamers for what happens in big servers like NoPixel.

“I will treat GTA RP streams as an improv reality TV show. I understand that the character’s personality [and] actions are not a representation of the streamer. I understand everything that happens in-game is content. I will not harass any streamer because of a game,” she said.

She originally posted the tweet on her secondary Twitter account before swapping onto her main and doubling down, stating “please be kind or banned thank you.”

Repeat after me! “I will treat GTAV RP streams as an improv reality tv show. I understand that the character’s personality/actions are not a representation of the streamer. I understand everything that happens in game is content. I will not harass any streamer because of a game” — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) March 4, 2022

The sentiment was echoed by other GTA RP streamers ⁠— and even the official Pizza Hut Gaming account (which is a thing).

With names like Pokimane and xQc jumping back in as well, it also serves as a warning to GTA RP fans that if the harassment continues, those big names will once again disappear.