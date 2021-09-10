Twitch streamer rages over GTA 5 PlayStation Showcase trailer

Rockstar Games have been teasing their upcoming remake of Grand Theft Auto 5 for months, but not everyone is too happy about its existence.

The launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles has brought about an interesting trend. While fresh AAA titles are grabbing players with incredible fidelity and features, Rockstar Games have diverted their collective resources into titles of the past. Rumors of an original GTA trilogy are all but officially confirmed and players are clambering to return to the vistas of the sixth generation era.

What is confirmed, however, is the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded and Enhanced edition. Originally touted to debut this November, the next-gen makeover has now been shifted to March 2022.

Advertisement

The existence of this ninth-generation remake hasn’t pleased every GTA fan, as Twitch streamer Lord Balvin has made clear.

Do we need GTA 5 remastered?

Grand Theft Auto Online continues to be a juggernaut in the multiplayer scene. Spawning off into its own entity, the GTA experience can now be experienced in a singular way. Eight years ago, Grand Theft Auto 5 but its lifespan has gone far beyond our expectations. Rockstar Games are still pushing the open-world goliath and there isn’t an end in sight.

The first official taste of the Expanded and Enhanced edition was debuted during the PlayStation Showcase on September 9 and streamer Lord Balvin wasn’t too happy about it.

Advertisement

“They can’t keep getting away this! No! No!” bellowed Balvin as the GTA 5 title card presented itself. Taking it further, Balvin’s rage only grew: “I don’t wanna go back anymore. I’m done! You can’t enhance the graphics any more than this.”

Lord Balvin declared he “didn’t give a f*ck” as the trailer continued to role out familiar scenarios seen in previous iterations.

When the remake finally drops next year, we’re not sure Lord Balvin is going to be as excited as others.