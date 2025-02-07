TNA champion Joe Hendry has big GTA 6 offer for Rockstar : “Send me the paperwork”

Fresh off his appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble, TNA Champion Joe Hendry believes he can appear in GTA 6 and has a huge offer on the table for Rockstar Games.

Scottish pro-wrestler Joe Hendry is having quite a 2025 so far. In January at Genesis, he defeated Nic Nemeth to become TNA World Champion and in February, made a surprise appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble.

The champion’s theme music, “I Believe in Joe Hendry” has become a hit with wrestling fans and with GTA 6 still on pace for Fall 2025, he wants Rockstar to do something with the track.

Article continues after ad

On February 6, mere hours before Take-Two Interactive affirmed GTA 6’s release window, Hendry revealed an offer for Rockstar that would share his song with millions of others.

Joe Hendry wants to be in GTA 6

In a post on X, Hendry sent a message to Rockstar Games, tagging the studio in the process.

“Dear RockstarGames, You can use my song,” he told the devs. “Send me the paperwork.”

Article continues after ad

Fans were instantly taken aback by this, commenting by posting the lyrics to his song and voicing how they’d enjoy driving around Vice City with his song blasting in their vehicles.

Article continues after ad

“You should feature in game too – would be fantastic,” one wrote.

“Only way I’ll buy GTA 6 day 1 if it has your song when you driving,” another remarked.

One player even took things a step further and showed what having Hendry’s theme in GTA VI could look like, with his song playing in a car while driving off a helipad.

Rockstar has reportedly been reaching out to artists to get their songs in GTA 6, so the wrestler’s pitch isn’t exactly outlandish.

Article continues after ad

Last year, musician and composer Martyn Ware claimed that Rockstar sent him an offer to put Heaven 17’s 1983 hit, ‘Temptation’, in the game, but was turned off by the amount the company had supposedly offered him.