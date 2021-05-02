Tfue permanently banned from NoPixel GTA RP after breaking multiple rules - Dexerto

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has been permanently banned from the NoPixel GTA RP server, and although he doesn’t know the specific reason, fans claim he’s broken multiple rules, and it finally caught up to him.

Tfue is one of many big-name streamers who has been active on the NoPixel GTA RP server in recent months. In that time, he’s led many escapades on his character, Tucker Johnson, and loved every minute of it.

However, after being inactive for more than a week, Tfue tried logging in to the server only to discover that he’d been permanently banned. He had no idea what it was about and contacted the admins to seek more information.

Some fans think they know the reason behind the ban. They claim he has broken the rules several times by “power gaming,” a term that defines the actions of a player who exploits the game’s mechanics to achieve a goal.

More specifically, they accused him of robbing people and hiding the animation by performing an emote. Apparently, he’s also run over people multiple times with little to no RP involved, too.

However, seemingly still without a definitive answer from the admins and mods, Tfue broke the news on social media. “I’m permabanned on NoPixel,” he said.

I’m perma banned on NoPixel sadge — Tfue (@TTfue) May 2, 2021

In the end, though, it’s likely the ban will be overturned once they respond and discuss the matter with him.

It happened with Felix ‘xQc Lengyel after his controversial fourth ban, so there’s no reason to believe it won’t happen again in this instance.

However, we’ll have to wait until the reason has been revealed. We’ll update this article with more information once it’s available.