Terrible GTA Online Cayo Perico bug ruins heist rewards

A bug in GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist is leaving players without a reward, making it a complete waste of time.

As the second update to come to GTA Online in 2020, Cayo Perico was one of Rockstar’s biggest yet.

The heist tasks members of the community with retrieving important documents that were stolen by an infamous drug lord who goes by the name “El Rubio”. Players must infiltrate a fortified island, grab the documents and return them to the Madrazo crime family.

Like any heist, participants are assigned a mission and within it, they’ll have to do a lot of shooting, a lot of looting and at the end of it all, get away in one piece. If done correctly, a reward will be given out, but a bug is preventing that.

GTA Online Cayo Perico bug leaves players rewardless

First brought to attention by Reddit user McGarlicc on the GTA Online subreddit, the Cayo Perico heist is not giving players a monetary reward upon completion stating.

They said: “Who doesn’t love doing Cayo Perico heist and ending up with $0?”

Players must complete the mission in order to receive a reward and the amount it gives can vary. Things like performance, how many objectives were completed, and how many members were in the heist all contribute to it.

In McGarlicc’s case, they seemed to have done everything accordingly, had the game state a potential take of $92400, and even performed at a platinum level but received no monetary reward.

Others in the Reddit thread questioned McGarlicc, inquiring about the “less than 100k potential take” joking that they only going after “six gold bars”. This prompted McGarlicc to further explain stating: “We got full bags but the game bugged out complete so this happened.”

Like any other game, GTA Online has its fair share of bugs or glitches that can ruin the experience for players. Only time will tell if Rockstar will address this issue.