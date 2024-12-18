Take-Two CEO shuts down GTA 6 character request

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick quickly down a request from an interviewer to make a came in GTA 6, noting that Rockstar has “enormous” creative freedom.

It’s been over a year since Rockstar Games first revealed Grand Theft Auto 6 and don’t GTA fans know it. They’ve been dedicated to moon theories and searching for hints in GTA Online to see when they might get more information.

Despite the game being pretty far down the line production-wise, fans have still got a few bits on their wishlist.

Article continues after ad

They’re desperate for an easter egg about Tommy Vercetti – the original Vice City protagonist. Oh, and they want a nod towards the Lance Vance dance as well.

No, you can’t get into GTA 6 as a character now

YouTuber Conner Mather, who has been labeled a Grand Theft Auto NPC before, has a request to make that a reality in GTA 6. In fact, he took it directly to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

However, Zelnick quickly shut that cameo request down. “Almost certainly not,” he told Mather after being asked if he could get him into GTA 6.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Rockstar is highly independent, creatively and the nature of our internal workings across all of our labels is lots of interaction, lots of support, financial support, marketing, and distribution support,” he added. “Creatively, the labels exercise enormous freedom, enormous freedom.”

Timestamp of 18:48

There have been some wild rumors about what Rockstar has in store for GTA 6, aside from the story. There were claims that Joe Rogan would have his own radio show, there’d be an in-game version of TikTok, and a whole host of other references.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar’s team has changed over the last few years, including the exit of Lazlow Jones. He regularly appeared as a radio host in the GTA franchise.

We’ll just have to wait and see what else is brought to the table when the game finally releases. Let’s hope it doesn’t slip to a 2026 release, though.