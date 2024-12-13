Take-Two CEO has message for GTA 6 fans fed up waiting

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has shared a message for impatient GTA 6 fans sick of waiting for Rockstar to release the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Rockstar Games shocked the world at the end of 2023 by finally unveiling the first trailer for GTA VI and despite narrowing the release window down to Fall 2025, the studio has been radio silent.

The silence has been deafening for many in the community with seemingly every post Rockstar makes on social media and every update to GTA Online being put under a microscope as fans desperately look for clues that often aren’t even there.

Article continues after ad

All the while, players have been eager for the studio to finally announce the second trailer, only to be left disappointed once again after nothing new was showcased at The Game Awards.

Now, Zelnick has offered some words to fed-up fans who are eager for more information about the game and a firm release date.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games GTA 6 fans are growing impatient with Rockstar’s silence.

Take-Two CEO says GTA 6 is “breathtaking” and “worth waiting for”

In an interview with Conner Mather, Zelnick was asked to sum up his thoughts on the game with a few words and took aim at fans demanding details.

Article continues after ad

“I think it’ll be extraordinary,” he said. “And worth waiting for.”

When pressed a bit later about what excites him most about GTA VI, Zelnick replied that he thinks it will be “breathtaking.”

(segment begins at 19:11)

With GTA 6’s release penciled in for the Fall, Take-Two’s planning has been something many players and other studios are taking with a grain of salt until an actual date is locked in.

Insider and reporter Jason Schreier notably claimed that he’d be “shocked” if GTA 6 meets its target, arguing that 2026 is a more likely bet than Fall 2025.

Article continues after ad

“I think it will probably slip again because Rockstar games always slip,” he said during a podcast appearance, referencing how Red Dead Redemption 2 and other Rockstar titles had been pushed back.

Article continues after ad

VI has also reportedly missed “multiple deadlines” during its development with other publishers waiting to see if GTA 6 will be delayed into 2026 before they commit to a release date for their own games to stay clear of Rockstar’s juggernaut.

Although Zelnick may be convinced that the game will be worth the wait, it remains to be seen if his remarks will do anything to quell the obsession the community has with 2025’s most-anticipated title.