Take-Two CEO admits GTA 6 delay “possible” but Fall 2025 release “feels good”

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has broken his silence on GTA 6’s Fall 2025 release window, explaining why they haven’t locked in a specific date just yet.

GTA 6 was officially revealed back in December 2023 with the game’s first official trailer which ended by announcing a 2025 release, but since then it’s largely been radio silence.

While Rockstar’s parent company narrowed down the release to Fall 2025, the studio has remained mum on details surrounding the game, leaving players completely in the dark.

Ahead of Take-Two’s quarterly earnings call on February 6, Zelnick explained why they haven’t locked in an exact date, at least publicly, for GTA 6’s release.

Rockstar waiting for “appropriate” time to reveal GTA 6 info

Speaking to Variety ahead of the earnings call, Zelnick doubled down on the Fall 2025 window, putting to bed fans’ fears that the game had been delayed.

“We’ve announced a pretty narrow window. So I think our view is that right now, that’s fine,” he said. “And then when it’s appropriate, of course, Rockstar is going to have more to say.”

Rockstar Games

However, when speaking to Vulture Beat, Zelnick admitted that Rockstar may be forced to push the release back as they had for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

“It’s always the possibilities in our business,” he said. “However, we’ve given the narrow window for upcoming titles. After all, it is February and we’ve outlined the release schedule through calendar year end.”

He further told IGN the company “feels really good” about the Fall 2025 window.

“Look, there’s always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things… We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. I’m fond of saying arrogance is the enemy of continued success, so we’re all running scared and looking over our shoulders and we know that the competition is not asleep. Our whole organization is super excited.”