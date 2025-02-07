Take-Two CEO addresses GTA 6 “worries” as fans concerned about 30 FPS on console

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has addressed some “worries” around GTA 6 after reaffirming that the long-awaited game will, in fact, be released in 2025.

It’s been well over a year since Rockstar Games revealed the first trailer for GTA 6, sending the gaming world into hype overdrive. However, the silence from the iconic game devs since then has worried quite a few fans.

Suggestions of a delay surfaced towards the end of 2024, with Jason Schreier – who has been pretty spot on with Grand Theft Auto 6 news – saying he wouldn’t be shocked if the game slipped into 2026.

On February 6, Take-Two had their first earnings call of 2025 and eased fans’ worries, reconfirming that GTA 6 will be released later this year. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick admitted there is always a chance of “slippage” but they feel “really good” about the release.

GTA 6 boss eases worries about game

Additionally, Zelnick spoke to GameIndustry.biz about GTA 6 and was quizzed about potential “worries” that fans might have.

“I haven’t heard any sort of gossip or worries, I think to the contrary, I’ve heard a lot of enthusiasm and as I like to say, we never claim success before we have it. We all run scared, as an organization we just do. We’re looking over our shoulders at our competition. They’re not asleep, they’re not waiting for us to do something,” he told them.

“We have a mission that we take really seriously to create the best entertainment properties on earth of any type and Rockstar, I think, embodies that mission. But folks at Rockstar would say the same thing, which is we’re doing the very best we can. We’ll wait, we’ll see, and the results will speak for themselves.”

Rockstar Games GTA 6 fans are growing impatient with Rockstar’s silence.

The biggest concern some fans have had, release date aside, is the fact that consoles might be locked 30 frames per second.

Some fans called that “unacceptable” and wanted more. Though, as ever, we’ll have to wait and see what Rockstar says.