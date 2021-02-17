Logo
Summit1g stunned as GTA RP teammate gets attacked by locals

Published: 17/Feb/2021 12:58

by Alex Garton
Summit GTA RP
Twitch: summit1g/Rockstar Games

Summit1g was caught completely off-guard during his GTA RP session on Twitch, as his teammate was shot by a local whilst attempting to toe a vehicle.

The release of NoPixel 3.0 on February 5th has had some of the biggest streamers playing GTA RP nonstop. The server hosts a roleplaying experience like no other game and regularly provides viewers with some of the funniest moments on Twitch.

One personality that has been regularly streaming GTA RP content recently is Jaryd “summit1g” Lazar. His GTA streams are consistently filled with hilarious moments and encounters as he roleplays as his signature character Charles Johnson.

His February 16 stream was no different, but this time a random gunman completely caught him and his partner off-guard.

GTA NoPixel 3.0 released on February 5, 2021.

Summit1g left shocked as gunman kills GTA RP teammate

During his stream, summit1g and his teammate were out on a toeing job in GTA RP. As they were heading towards the vehicle, it seemed like it was going to be a run-of-the-mill job for some easy money. Unfortunately, that would not be the case.

As they approached the black SUV left on the side of the road, they parked up the toe truck and began to load up the vehicle. As they were doing that, a man on a motorbike was unintentionally getting in the way while attempting to ride past. Instead of taking a peaceful approach, summit’s partner kicked him off the bike and told him to move.

That would end up being the demise of summit’s teammate as the man got up and began opening fire, hitting every single bullet.

What happened next?

After gunning Hutch down, the shooter fled the scene and left summit to call an ambulance.

Understandably, the encounter had summit laughing none stop as he couldn’t believe what had just occurred. While explaining the situation to the paramedic, he summed up the hilarious moment rather well.

“Some local just f***ing blasted him, the biker was in the way so he tried to just bonk him out, he wasn’t too happy about that man.” Summit even complimented the shooter’s aim: “Hutch he didn’t miss a shot bro, he f***ing gangbanged on you, turned his gun sideways, and didn’t miss a shot.”

Despite the encounter nearly causing a fatality, it certainly made for an incredibly funny Twitch clip and stream moment. Although seemingly doing a relatively mundane task, GTA RP still manages to make toeing a vehicle a dramatic and unique situation.

Let’s hope summit continues playing GTA RP on NoPixel 3.0 as the scenarios he finds himself in are always absolutely hilarious.

Valheim update 0.145.6 patch notes: Forest Crypt fixes, save system tweaks, more

Published: 17/Feb/2021 13:22

by James Busby
Valheim
The latest update for Valheim has just dropped, bringing with it a host of new bugfixes and quality of life improvements. 

Valheim continues to prove incredibly popular as players from around the world flock to its procedurally generated biomes. Not only does this brutally hard game offer the usual base building and crafting, but it also features numerous bosses and enemies that aim to make your Viking adventure far from smooth. Just like every early access game, Valheim is constantly receiving a steady stream of content updates. 

The latest 0.145.6 patch may be small, but it has helped to iron out a few of the game’s kinks. There are fixes for the forest crypt, dedicated server CPU usage, and changes to the save system. Hopefully, this update will make Valehim more of a smoother experience, so make sure you download the patch and check out the notes below. 

Valheim 0.145.6 patch notes

The latest Valheim patch is aimed at fixing the game’s current issues.

While the Valheim patch notes may be relatively small, they have helped to fix a lot of areas that proved to be rather frustrating. Perhaps the biggest fix is to the game’s broken world handling, which exits instead of loading up an empty world. 

There’s also the addition of a dedicated server CPU usage fix that should help clear up any nasty FPS drops. You can see the full list of Valheim patch notes below.

  • Disable google analytics
  • Updated Unity engine
  • Forest crypt fixes
  • Credits updated
  • Save system returned to old-new
  • Pickables sync fix (stones,carrots etc)
  • Dedicated server CPU usage fix (Framerate limiter)
  • Hearth smoke building fix
  • Save system tweaks
  • Console “save” function can be used remotely if player is added to admin list
  • Autosave every 20min (instead of 30min)
  • Manual join IP function (dedicated servers only)
  • Extra tombstone checks ( to prevent them from disappearing )
  • Better broken world handling ( crash/exit instead of loading an empty world )
  • Localization fixes

So, there you have it, a list of the changes in the Valheim 0.145.6 update. For more Valheim news and guides, be sure to check out our hub.