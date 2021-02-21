Logo
Summit1G hits back at xQc claiming he “metagames” on NoPixel’s GTA RP server

Published: 21/Feb/2021 12:52

by Connor Bennett
xqc side-by-side with summit1g
Twitch: xQc/Summit1G

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1G’ Lazar hit back at Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel after the Canadian streamer accused him and his gang of metagaming in NoPixle’s GTA RP server. 

GTA RP has been back on top of Twitch following the launch of NoPixel’s 3.0 server, with tonnes of top streamers getting involved. 

While the RP is entertaining, there are plenty of viewers who try to ruin things by metagaming. This is where people bombard a streamers chat with pieces of information they don’t know – say the whereabouts of another player or how to buy a certain black market weapon.

It’s something that can ruin the RP experience, and while some players do metagame, there are plenty of baseless accusations throws around as well.

summit1g in gta rp nopixel server
Rockstar / Summit
Summit has helped build up GTA RP on Twitch.

During his February 20 stream, xQc accused Summit of metagaming when his attempt to ruin the leader of the 1G squad’s day failed completely. 

The former Overwatch pro and other RPers set up a barricade to stop Summit driving through, and while it worked, Summit and his gang turned their weapons onto xQc – taking him down while he was behind the wheel of a truck. 

“I did not think they would shoot me,” xQc said. “This is cringe though. Guys, I rarely get into drama about getting mad but that is legitimately cringe that they meta’d though.”

The accusations made their way to Summit’s stream at a later stage, where he was chill about it on the whole – explaining that his RP will match how everyone else acts towards him. 

“How I see the whole thing is, you reap what you sow. If you’re going to mess with a whole group of racing people and you don’t, what do you expect?” He said. “We’re going to respect your RP as much as you respect ours there and that’s how it goes.”

One fan pointed out that xQc claimed he was going to metagame in response, prompting a laugh from Summit. “I don’t know what to tell you on that brother, I’ve thought the same things sometimes when I got my ass kicked from time to time. It’s a thought process your head goes through.”

Metagaming can earn bans from servers like NoPixel but unless there’s any solid proof that Summit meta’d, he’ll likely solider on as his Chawa character.

As for xQc, he has been banned before from RP servers, and might be headed for another timeout. We’ll just have to wait and see.

TikTok star Avani Gregg shuts down Anthony Reeves cheating rumor after confusing comment

Published: 21/Feb/2021 12:48

by Georgina Smith
Pictures of Avani Gregg and Anthony Reeves next to each other
Instagram: avani / luvanthony

TikTok star Avani Gregg confirmed that boyfriend Anthony Reeves has not cheated on her after she caused confusion among fans by accidentally replying to the wrong comment.

18-year-old Avani Gregg is a hugely popular influencer on TikTok, boasting a follower count of over 30 million. She’s known for posting a variety of content, including dance, beauty, fashion, and comedy videos, and has an adoring fanbase as a result.

Fans are also obsessed with her relationship with fellow TikToker Anthony Reeves. The pair confirmed they were a couple in April 2020, and since then followers have been marveling at how adorable their relationship is, celebrating them on social media.

But an accidental mixup with a reply to a comment left some fans of the pair baffled, thinking maybe something could have happened to the couple. Avani posted a video of her lying on top of Anthony, along with the caption: “I really do hope this man knows I can’t live without him.”

@avani

i really do hope this mans knows i cant live without him @luvanthony

♬ Eyedress – Jealous –

In reply to a confusing comment that read, “the only guys don’t cheat,” the star then wrote, “lol no,” leaving viewers scratching their heads at what the interaction could mean. Some worried that she was implying something had happened behind the scenes.

However, Avani quickly realized her mistake, and, in a separate comment, wrote, “y’all it was on the wrong comment. Anthony would never cheat, never ever, the man is perfect.”

Avani Gregg comments on TikTok

Clarifying who her original comment was intended for, she explained, “that was on the other comment that said ‘but he did cheat’ and I said lol no.”

The clarification certainly came as a relief for fans of the couple, who love their dynamic and want to support them as much as they can.

“Thank God,” one fan wrote in relief, another saying, “if you don’t get married I’ll throw my phone out the window.” Everyone seemed to be happy that the comment was a simple mistake, and acknowledged that the original commenter’s poorly worded message probably contributed a lot to the confusion.

Avani and Anthony seem as loved up as ever, and remain a favorite couple among TikTok fans.