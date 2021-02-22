Logo
Summit1g pulls off "perfect" GTA RP escape with insane getaway timing

Published: 22/Feb/2021 7:07

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Summit1g pulled off the “perfect” escape on GTA RP when he came in clutch with a well-timed getaway pickup and saved YouTube streamer LordKebun from the police.

Summit1g recently returned to the popular NoPixel GTA RP server to take a break from Escape from Tarkov. And in that short time, he has already been welcomed back by an old man stealing his shoes, saw a teammate get mobbed by locals, and clashed with Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel

Now, he’s at it again, and this time, he slipped into the role of a getaway driver and came in clutch to pull off the perfect escape and save YouTube streamer LordKebun from the police.

‘NoPixel is GTA RP’s premier roleplay server.

It all started when LordKebun committed some misdemeanors that drew attention from the boys in blue. However, after a long cat and mouse game, he found himself in dire straits on foot, surrounded by police in cars.

Fortunately, Summit1g was communicating with him along the way and coordinated a getaway pickup. But after several missed turns and crashes into poles, it looked like he wouldn’t make it in time.

Then, just when it looked like LordKebun was a goner, he drove his generic blue sedan off a raised highway and plummeted down into the chaos, picked him up, and dipped out of the scene.

Talk about timing, huh?” said Summit1g.

“Holy f**k. That was perfect timing,” said LordKebun.

“These cops are sick of seeing this car, I promise,” said Summit1g. “Holy shit. We landed right next to you and everything.”

“He was about to taze me!” replied LordKebun. “He was like, yo, I’m gonna taze ya! And then you pulled right out. That’s about as clutch as it gets, right there.” 

It was an epic moment that left viewers stunned.

Nobody could believe how perfectly timed it was. Not even the players themselves.

The NoPixel GTA RP is the gift that keeps on giving. And with content as good as this, it’s no surprise the server is still as popular as ever after all these years.

Noah Beck demands Bryce Hall apologize to Dixie for "disrespectful" stripper prank

Published: 22/Feb/2021 6:13 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 6:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Noah Beck wants Bryce Hall to apologize to Dixie D’Amelio for the “disrespectful” stripper prank he played on them and insisted he wasn’t in on it.

Bryce Hall is known for playing pranks from time to time. He loves putting his friends on the spot in bizarre and awkward situations and recording their reactions on his YouTube channel. 

However, Noah Beck didn’t expect he would become the butt of the joke. Bryce blindfolded him and made him listen to loud music. Noah thought it was going to play out like a classic Fear Factor episode. But instead, he found himself swarmed by dancing strippers. 

While it was happening, Bryce video-called Dixie D’Amelio to show her what was happening and filmed her reaction. However, she wasn’t amused and assumed the worst, then hung up. It didn’t sit well with the D’Amelio family. Even her mom slammed him for it.

Bryce realized he took it too far. He contacted her and confirmed it was all his idea. He even explained Noah had no idea what was happening and was as much a victim of the prank as she was. But she didn’t seem convinced, and fans feared the situation created unnecessary tension. 

Paparazzi approached Noah and asked him about it. “Bryce knows he kind of stepped over the line,” he said. “It was a bit disrespectful, and he apologized to me. But he shouldn’t be apologizing to me. He should be apologizing to Dixie. But he knows. There’s really not much more to it.”

“I had no idea what it was,” he added. “I thought it was going to be a cute little animal… or some kind of scary animal. I didn’t think it was going to be strippers. But it is what it is. Some people were like, ‘Oh, he definitely knew.’ But I would not let that happen.”

The relevant part of the video starts at 0:40.

In other words, he doubled down on claims that he had no idea what to expect in the prank. Most fans believe him and feel like he got caught up in a bad situation.

However, some are still convinced he knew what was happening and changed his tone after all the backlash.

The key takeaway, though, is there seems to be no hard feelings between them. Noah and Bryce appear to be on good terms. But it might take Dixie a little longer to forgive and forget.