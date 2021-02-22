Summit1g pulls off “perfect” GTA RP escape with insane getaway timing

Summit1g pulled off the “perfect” escape on GTA RP when he came in clutch with a well-timed getaway pickup and saved YouTube streamer LordKebun from the police.

Summit1g recently returned to the popular NoPixel GTA RP server to take a break from Escape from Tarkov. And in that short time, he has already been welcomed back by an old man stealing his shoes, saw a teammate get mobbed by locals, and clashed with Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

Now, he’s at it again, and this time, he slipped into the role of a getaway driver and came in clutch to pull off the perfect escape and save YouTube streamer LordKebun from the police.

It all started when LordKebun committed some misdemeanors that drew attention from the boys in blue. However, after a long cat and mouse game, he found himself in dire straits on foot, surrounded by police in cars.

Fortunately, Summit1g was communicating with him along the way and coordinated a getaway pickup. But after several missed turns and crashes into poles, it looked like he wouldn’t make it in time.

Then, just when it looked like LordKebun was a goner, he drove his generic blue sedan off a raised highway and plummeted down into the chaos, picked him up, and dipped out of the scene.

Read More: GTA fans are convinced shroud is playing on NoPixel server

“Talk about timing, huh?” said Summit1g.

“Holy f**k. That was perfect timing,” said LordKebun.

“These cops are sick of seeing this car, I promise,” said Summit1g. “Holy shit. We landed right next to you and everything.”

“He was about to taze me!” replied LordKebun. “He was like, yo, I’m gonna taze ya! And then you pulled right out. That’s about as clutch as it gets, right there.”

<span style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

It was an epic moment that left viewers stunned.

Nobody could believe how perfectly timed it was. Not even the players themselves.

The NoPixel GTA RP is the gift that keeps on giving. And with content as good as this, it’s no surprise the server is still as popular as ever after all these years.