Summit1g explains why Greek’s GTA RP ban could change NoPixel server forever

Published: 13/Feb/2021 20:28 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 20:59

by Alan Bernal
Greekgodx was kicked from the ‘NoPixel’ GTA Role Play server for repeatedly harassing female players, a decision that summit thinks can lead to bigger implications for the popular RP world.

People have to apply to be a part of the NoPixel server – it has a set of rules and guidelines that players agree to abide by to avoid any hiccups in the world-building of the NoPixel server and let everyone play how they want.

Greek has been known to say inappropriate comments to characters in NoPixel, his latest one involved calling someone “thick,” and a mod was done tolerating any more offenses: “When 2 women tell you to knock it off. Knock it the fuck off. Take time in the queue to think.”

Though the decision had been made to kick the Twitch star from the session, summit thinks that the action could lead to more implications for the overall NoPixel world.

“[GTA players] do all sorts of crazy things on NoPixel,” summit said of the situation. “So if there’s going to be a rule like you can’t offend somebody on NoPixel, then that shit’s gonna be a lot different around the world of NoPixel.”

At the time, all summit knew was that Greek called someone ‘thick’ and thought the momentary ban was in direct response to that. However, others were quick to collect videos and instances that showed Greek repeatedly giving unwelcome comments toward female RPers.

While that’s what ultimately got him suspended, summit knows that the NoPixel server could undergo major changes if this is the server’s standard moving forward.

 

“In the world of NoPixel, there really doesn’t seem to be too many guidelines when it comes to interaction with each other,” summit said of the GTA RP world. “So you should probably draw that line now or don’t draw it at all with someone like Greek.”

NoPixel has been one of the leading servers that’s keeping GTA Online incredibly popular and the larger it gets, it could implement a more solid ruleset if players keep getting rowdy.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 20:16

by David Purcell
The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals start on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Story so far: New York City FC’s Didychrislito hungry for FC Cincinnati’s title

High in the standings is Didychrislito, representing New York City FC, and comes into the finals with some serious momentum. The player was crowned the victor of the eMLS League Series One, presented by Coca-Cola, on January 17, following a 4-2 aggregate win over New York Red Bulls competitor Adamou.

At the top of the table is Austin FC’s xbLeU, after putting together an impressive streak of victories in Series Two so far, and just behind him is DC United’s KingCJ0. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top — as the margin of points in the top six places were so tight. Now, though, it’s all about who can perform in the knockouts.

Lastly, defending champion of Series Two, FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle, sits in fifth position this time around. It will be interesting to see if he can turn up on the big occasion to retain his crown.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

eMLS League Series Two finals bracket
MLS
Here’s how the bracket shapes up for the eMLS League Series Two Finals.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: NYC_Chris (New York City FC) vs FCC Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) vs Maloney (Orlando City) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…