Sony plans to add “real smells” to games and GTA 6 fans are all saying the same thing

Fans aren’t quite sure how it’s possible, but Sony is reportedly working on making in-game scents available on PlayStation, and GTA players fear the worst.

For years, virtual reality has slowly crept its way into video games, and Sony is at the forefront of that charge. The PSVR2 headset recently had its best-selling quarter since launch, as Ailen: Rogue Invasion and Hitman World of Assassination were both flawed but exciting launches for the system.

Article continues after ad

Companies like Apple and Valve have also dipped their toes in and are investing heavily in VR technology, showing that this is only the start. Yet, as technology continues to advance, it reaches a point where these innovations go too far, and GTA 6 fans sense that time is near.

At CES 2025, Sony revealed conceptual technology allowing you to smell in-game surroundings, which is equally innovative and disgusting.

GTA 6 fans would rather not smell what’s around them

The CES 2025 press conference featured a playtest of The Last of Us, where the players could smell the rotten fungus around them. Sony did not reveal how far away the technology is from being implemented, but some GTA 6 fans don’t want any part of it for obvious reasons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I think I speak for everyone when I say nobody asked for this,” one fan responded.

“I Can’t think of a single game that will enhance my experience by smelling it,” a second user added.

In saying that, some welcome video games becoming more immersive, like being able to smell the forest in Red Dead Redemption 2.

“It’s a very good idea and a nice beginning for higher immersion games in the future,” another commenter argued.”

Article continues after ad

But regardless of how you feel about the new technology, it appears that we are still a while away from it becoming an actuality.