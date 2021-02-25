 Sodapoppin & Hasan blown away by incredible No Pixel GTA RP BurgerShot anime - Dexerto
Sodapoppin & Hasan blown away by incredible No Pixel GTA RP BurgerShot anime

Published: 25/Feb/2021 19:54

by Michael Gwilliam
GTA NoPixel RP BurgerShot employees on rooftop for anime
YouTube/PuppetSin

GTA RP Hasan NoPixel Sodapoppin

The NoPixel GTA RP server has taken the Twitch world by storm with its immersive experience that has captivated both viewers and streamers alike. Now, all that popularity has resulted in the creation of a sick anime style opening.

Anime openings are both iconic and somewhat meme-worthy and it’s not uncommon for gifted editors to create anime-style intros for games, esports, and even communities.

The latest intro gaining steam online comes in the form of the NoPixel’s BurgerShot – a fast-food chain found within the Grand Theft Auto universe.

In the NoPixel server, Sodapoppin roleplays as the character Kevin Whipaloo who happens to be the manager of the restaurant location.

During a February 24 broadcast, the Twitch streamer decided to watch the BurgerShot anime opening and was extremely impressed.

The well-designed opening features shots of the restaurant as well as employees inside working, making food, operating the cash register, or just conversing.

Perhaps the best shot comes at the very end with all the employees on the restaurant’s roof, raising bags of food into the air as the camera pans to the cloudy, warm sky above.

For Sodapoppin, the intro was incredibly impressive. “I have no idea how to make that kinda stuff,” he told his chat. “But I love it.”

“I guess they made our characters in their server,” he further noted. “That’s crazy. That’s so much effort. I love to see it.”

HasanAbi was also amazed by all the attention to detail found in the video. “It’s so good!” he exclaimed while watching with a massive grin on his face.

The uploader, PuppetSin, wrote that the video was a “tribute to the RP surrounding Nopixel 3.0 with the launch of the RP hub that is BurgerShot.”

Elsewhere, the fan reaction has been immensely positive, with users amazed at the level of detail that went into making it. Needless to say, it seems like many would be down to watch an anime about employees who work at a fast-food joint.

Froste wins Nadeshot Twitter bet to give 100 Thieves CEO hilarious tattoo

Published: 26/Feb/2021 2:05 Updated: 26/Feb/2021 2:15

by Andrew Amos
Nadeshot and Froste of 100 Thieves
YouTube: 100 Thieves / Twitter: Froste

100 Thieves Nadeshot

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag made a bet with streamer ‘Froste’ on Twitter. Get 100,000 retweets, and he’d get one of the most ridiculous tattoos ever. Froste took up the challenge, and won in just over 90 minutes, rallying the gaming community like never before.

Retweet challenges for free merch, ludicrous stunts, and other big things have gone viral before. However, none have gone as viral, as fast, and for as drastic a consequence, like Froste’s hilarious tattoo bet with Nadeshot.

It started rather simply. Nadeshot shared a photo of his new tattoo with the caption of “another one down, a million more to go until this arm is filled up.”

Froste took that “million more” as a challenge. “How many retweets on a tweet for you to get ‘Sex is temporary, gaming is forever’ tatted on you?” he asked.

Nadeshot set the bar at 100,000, confident that Froste wouldn’t win the bet because he “don’t have that type of pull.” Oh, how wrong Nadeshot was.

As soon as Froste called the gamers to assemble, thousands of retweets started pouring in. It started off with other 100 Thieves content creators like Valkyrae. Then, all the big names got in on it.

Ninja, CouRage, DrLupo, Timthetatman ⁠— even Zedd got in with their retweets. Esports orgs like Cloud9, G2 Esports, and Ninjas in Pyjamas helped out Froste with the bet too, and the CDL and Raven Software even took up the cause.

As the retweets kept flooding in, Nadeshot got more nervous.

“It’s already at 10k? You’re lying. You’re lying. It ain’t at 10k already. You’re lying,” he said on stream while the challenge was going down.

“First of all, Ninjas in Pyjamas, I respect everything you’ve done in this space. Used to be a fan when I was younger, but why did you retweet that and why are you in my chat,” he added later on, singling out the Swedish org.

“This is my body forever, and it was Froste ⁠— I didn’t think Froste was ever capable of bringing the gaming community together.”

Once it hit the point of no return, Nadeshot resigned to the fact that the gaming community hated him. Well, not really, but kind of. “Why are you guys doing this, I thought you were my friends,” he said on Twitter, dejected.

Then, when the moment finally ticked over, he turned on Arms of an Angel and wept on stream.

Will Nadeshot follow with the bet? Yes, yes he will.

“Just so I have it on the record; I haven’t decided where I’m going to get the tattoo, but yes, I’m a man of my word and I’m going to get the tattoo,” he said on stream.

He even raised the stakes. With Froste getting 100,000 with ease, Nadeshot believes he can go bigger and get a million. The prize? Picking where he has to get the tattoo.

“If it gets a million retweets, the internet gets to pick where I put it on my body — wait, besides my face! Besides my face,” he said.

Now, the community is holding their breath for what will be one of the greatest moments of 2021. Let’s just hope 100 Thieve’ sponsors don’t pull out after the hilarious stunt.