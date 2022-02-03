Simple GTA Online Submarine rework would be a game-changer

GTA Online fans are calling for a rework to the Kosatka submarine that would make a big difference to the quality of life for everybody who owns one.

Spawning vehicles in GTA Online has always been a bit of a coin flip. Sometimes they’ll spawn in a perfectly acceptable location with no big problems, and other times they’ll get slammed, flipped, and destroyed before you ever get a chance to step foot inside.

The Kosatka is one of the safer choices, as it will always spawn out in the depths of the ocean, but some fans are arguing that this mechanic is even worse than the dry-land option.

GTA Online submarines spawning at set locations would be a massive change

Being able to predict where your submarine spawns is nice, but getting waterlogged on the way in has turned more than a few people off of using the feature at all.

In place of this deep sea retrieval, they’re calling for the subs to dock closer to a harbor location so that they’re both more accessible and completely predictable.

When speculating about this change, one user noted that there’s plenty of space for them to fit at the docks, but that’s just one option for keeping them in a reliable spot.

“There’s enough dock space for 30 Kosatkas if you’re creative about it. I just wish they’d make the heliport marina a little deeper so I can drive it in there.”

Another commenter even offered up an easily accessible way to handle calling in the aquatic beast to make this happen: “It should be an option in the interaction menu when you click ‘Request Kosatka.’ You can pick ‘Request Kosatka to docks’ or ‘Request Kosatka to open sea.'”

As a few members of the thread pointed out, this would make it easy for griefers to pinpoint a place to troll entire lobbies, but it looks like that’s not enough of a worry for those who are tired of swimming out into the deep to hop into their subs.