Shroud explains why he refuses to play on “clown show” GTA RP NoPixel server

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek hasn’t played on the GTA RP NoPixel server in a long time now, and he told fans the reason why, claiming it’s a “clown show” and he’d prefer more serious roleplay.

In February 2021, GTA RP fans convinced themselves Shroud was secretly playing on the NoPixel server. However, the reality is, he hasn’t been on there in a long time and he just told viewers the reason why.

It’s not because of the rules, which he claimed are “all over the place.” Instead, it’s because he thinks people on the server talk like they’re on a “clown show,” and the roleplay isn’t serious enough for him to enjoy.

“I cannot stand the environment of the players,” he said. “I don’t like it. I want to play something a little more real than that. Like, that you’re treating your character like, holy sh*t, I can’t die. I’ve got to follow the rules. Just take it more seriously.”

He claimed he had seen far too many “dumb” interactions on NoPixel where players do things like drive up to police officers in the middle of an investigation and troll them by honking their horns and talking smack.

“You should get banned instantly the second you do that because nobody in real life is ever going to taunt a f**king police officer. That’s just not going to happen,” he said.

“I hate it. I hate it so much. Everyone is talking like they’re in a clown show. It’s ridiculous.”

Based on what he said, it’s fair to assume we won’t be seeing Shroud hop back on the server anytime soon.

However, there’s no denying that it’s helped produced hours of enjoyable streamer content throughout the years and continues to do so.

Maybe that’s why Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel always finds his way back on the server despite claiming he’s burnt out and vowing to move on multiple times.