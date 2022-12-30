Shotz threatens fellow GTA RP streamer Penta with legal action over Twitch alert

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

After discovering that Twitch streamer Penta is using his voice in his sub alert, GTA RP streamer Shotz has threatened legal action over the usage of his voice.

GTA RP has a tightly knit community on Twitch, with many of the game’s biggest streamers creating an ecosystem around their original characters and roles on any given server.

However, putting that many big streamers in a community where they regularly interact with each other can lead to controversy, whether it’s all for show within the server or it extends into the real world.

GTA RP streamer Shotz has threatened legal action against fellow RP streamer Penta for using his voice in his Twitch alert for new subscribers.

Shotz threatens Penta with legal action over Twitch alert

Shotz wasn’t too happy after discovering that his voice was being used for Penta’s sub-alert on Twitch. “I promise if I get proof that he has my voice line for a sub, I’m literally sending that clip to my lawyer.”

He went on to say that he’s going to “handle it his own way” and was clearly bothered by his voice clip being used by another streamer.

Shotz and Penta have interacted on several GTA RP servers, and the two have a years-long history of streaming the game as some of the biggest Twitch streamers in the scene.

Penta responded to Shotz’s legal threats by claiming that Shotz already knew his voice was being used in the alert and that they had already discussed the matter in the past.

“Why is he trying to act brand new? He knows— We have talked about this.” Penta would go on to claim that he made Shotz aware of his voice being used in the notification with NoPixel admins in the call and said that the alert is “3 years old”.

Penta finished by saying, “F*** it, send it, I’ve got a lawyer, too.”