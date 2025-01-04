Senior Rockstar Games staff casts doubt on GTA 6 delay rumors

Despite a Rockstar Games insider predicting that GTA 6 would be delayed until 2026, a senior staff member has contradicted this claim, asserting the game is still on track for release later this year.

Rockstar has remained relatively quiet about GTA 6 since announcing its scheduled Fall 2025 release and unveiling the first official trailer on December 4, 2023. Fans, eagerly awaiting more details, have so far been met with silence, fueling frustration and speculation.

Rumors of a delay were amplified when Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier mentioned, “I expect that it will slip to 2026.” However, just a day later, a senior HR employee at Rockstar suggested otherwise, hinting that the timeline for the highly-anticipated game remains on track.

Rockstar staff hints GTA 6 is still on track

On January 3, 2024, Georgio Jankowski, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar, posted a New Year post on LinkedIn stating that GTA 6 is still aiming to be released this year.

“With 2025 kicking off and shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar, it couldn’t be a better time to have a look at our open positions and consider applying,” the HR post read, following up with more information on the available job opportunities across the company.

It featured alongside a typical GTA 6 promo image, which stated: “Coming 2025.”

However, fans were left divided over the post which has gone viral across Twitter/X, with various users echoing the comment: “GTA 6 NOT GETTING DELAYED WE WON.”

Another added: “This is the news we needed.”

Others were less convinced, “If this is Rockstar’s idea of promotion or an update it’s truly ass to the highest degree and a slap in the face to the face,” a fan replied.

“This isn’t a solid evidence to prove that though,” one more came, as another commented: “It’s not like it’s still almost a year before the planned release and thus any of the upcoming months it could get delayed. Right? Let’s just wait and see.”

Rockstar Games has not announced any delays for GTA 6 – the reports are purely speculative. These rumors come just days after projections revealed the game is expected to shatter revenue records, with over $1 billion anticipated from pre-orders alone and more than $3 billion in sales within its first year.

